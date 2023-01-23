Angel Electronics (Black Dresses’ Ada Rook and Ash Nerve) release debut LP ‘Ultra Paradise’

Angel Electronics is the new duo of Black Dresses' Ada Rook and LA-based musician/producer Ash Nerve, who's also a member of production group the Oracle, who worked on Ada Rook's 2020 solo LP 2,020 Knives. Self-described "progenitors of brutal euphoria wave," both members contribute vocals, songwriting, and drum programming, and they self-released their debut album Ultra Paradise today.

Ultra Paradise is absolutely stuffed with genre-hopping noise, drifting into bubblegum pop, hyperpop, industrial, pop punk, metalcore, post-hardcore, and more throughout the album's half-hour runtime. Stream Ultra Paradise and check out the music videos for "ONE THOUSAND AND ONE NIGHTS," "RETURN TO THE SKY," and "RAINBOW" below.