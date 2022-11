Angel Olsen adds Jersey City show to 2023 tour

Angel Olsen has expanded her 2023 tour with Erin Rae, including a new NYC-area show at Jersey City's White Eagle Hall on February 6. Tickets for that show are on sale Tuesday, November 22 at 10 AM.

The Jersey City show is right before dates in New Haven and Woodstock, and Angel also has two dates with Jason Isbell at Red Rocks in May, and has 2023 festival appearances at South Carolina's High Water in April and Iowa's Hinterland in August. All dates are listed below.

Pick up Angel's great 2022 album Big Time on pink vinyl.

ANGEL OLSEN - 2023 TOUR DATES

JAN 20, 2023 - THE EASTERN - ATLANTA, GA w/ Erin Rae

JAN 21, 2023 - THE JOY THEATER - NEW ORLEANS, LA w/ Erin Rae

JAN 23, 2023 - TOBIN CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS - SAN ANTONIO, TX w/ Erin Rae

JAN 24, 2023 - THE STUDIO AT THE FACTORY - DALLAS, TX w/ Erin Rae

JAN 25, 2023 - TOWER THEATRE - OKLAHOMA CITY, OK w/ Erin Rae

JAN 27, 2023 - LIBERTY HALL - LAWRENCE, KS w/ Erin Rae

JAN 28, 2023 - THE FACTORY - CHESTERFIELD, MO w/ Erin Rae

JAN 29, 2023 - THE BLUEBIRD - BLOOMINGTON, IN w/ Erin Rae

JAN 31, 2023 - THE ATHENAEUM THEATRE - COLUMBUS, OH w/ Erin Rae

FEB 1, 2023 - THE MAJESTIC THEATRE - DETROIT, MI w/ Erin Rae

FEB 2, 2023 - AGORA THEATRE AND BALLROOM - CLEVELAND, OH w/ Erin Rae

FEB 3, 2023 - MR. SMALLS THEATRE - MILLVALE, PA w/ Erin Rae

FEB 4, 2023 - ASBURY HALL - BUFFALO, NY w/ Erin Rae

FEB 6, 2023 - WHITE EAGLE HALL - JERSEY CITY, NJ w/ Erin Rae

FEB 7, 2023 - COLLEGE STREET MUSIC HALL - NEW HAVEN, CT w/ Erin Rae

FEB 8, 2023 - BEARSVILLE THEATER - WOODSTOCK, NY w/ Erin Rae

FEB 9, 2023 - BALTIMORE SOUNDSTAGE - BALTIMORE, MD w/ Erin Rae

FEB 10, 2023 - THE NATIONAL - RICHMOND, VA w/ Erin Rae

FEB 11, 2023 - THE CAROLINA THEATRE - DURHAM, NC w/ Erin Rae

FEB 25, 2023 - MONA FOMA - HOBART, AUSTRALIA

MAR 1, 2023 - MELBOURNE RECITAL CENTRE - SOUTHBANK, VIC

MAR 3, 2023 - MELBOURNE RECITAL CENTRE - SOUTHBANK, VIC

MAR 6, 2023 - SYDNEY OPERA HOUSE - SYDNEY, NSW

MAR 7, 2023 - MAR 8, 2023 - PERTH MUSIC FESTIVAL - PERTH, AUSTRALIA

MAR 11, 2023 - GOLDEN PLAINS FESTIVAL - MEREDITH, AUSTRALIA

MAR 13, 2023 - WOMADELAIDE - ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA

APR 15, 2023 - APR 16, 2023 - HIGH WATER FESTIVAL - NORTH CHARLESTON, SC

MAY 3, 2023 - RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE - MORRISON, CO - Jason Isbell

MAY 4, 2023 - RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE - MORRISON, CO - Jason Isbell

AUG 5, 2023 - HINTERLAND MUSIC FESTIVAL - SAINT CHARLES, IA