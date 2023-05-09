Angel Olsen and Sharon Van Etten (ft. Michael Imperioli) share covers from ‘A Small Light’

"Like I Used To" collaborators and former tourmates Angel Olsen and Sharon Van Etten both contributed to the soundtrack of National Geographic series A Small Light. Este Haim executive produced the soundtrack to the series -- which follows the life of Miep Gies, who helped hide Anne Frank and her family in her attic in Amsterdam -- and it also features covers by Moses Sumney, Weyes Blood, Kamasi Washington, Danielle Haim, and more. Ariel Marx did the score, which comes out May 19, and the full soundtrack drops on May 23.

Angel Olsen's cover of "My Reverie," made famous by Larry Clinton & His Orchestra and Patty Duggan, was featured in the fourth episode of A Small Light. It's folky and twangy with a touch of jazz influence, in Angel's classic style. Her voice lilts over the verses, giving way to a gentle banjo and theremin outro.

Sharon Van Etten also took on an old country classic, The Ink Spots' "I Don't Want To Set The World On Fire," a strange and spooky love song in a similar style to her 2017 cover of "The End Of The World." It appears in the third episode of A Small Light, and features a spoken-word verse by Michael Imperioli (of The Sopranos, The White Lotus, and Zopa). Hear both tracks below.