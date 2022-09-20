Angel Olsen announces 2023 tour with Erin Rae

Angel Olsen has announced a 2023 tour that has her out with Erin Rae starting January 20 in Atlanta, and wrapping up February 11 in Durham, NC. There is currently no NYC stop on the tour, but there are shows at New Haven's College Street Music Hall on 2/7 and Woodstock's Bearsville Theatre on 2/8.

Tickets for all 2023 dates go on sale Friday, September 23 at 10 AM. Angel begins her European tour with Tomberlin next week in Lisbon. All dates are listed below.

Angel was last in NYC earlier this summer as part of the Wild Hearts tour with Sharon Van Etten and Julien Baker.

Pick up Angel Olsen albums on vinyl in the BV shop.

Angel Olsen 2022-2023 Tour Dates:

Mon. Sept. 26 - Lisbon, PT @ Capitólio ^

Tue. Sept. 27 - Lisbon, PT @Capitólio ^

Thu. Sept. 29 - Madrid, ES @ La Riviera ^

Fri. Sept. 30 - Barcelona, ES @ Sala Apolo ^

Sat. Oct. 1 - Lyon, FR @ L' Epicerie Moderne ^

Sun. Oct. 2 - Zurich, CH @ Kaufleuten ^

Tue. Oct. 4 - Munich, DE @ Strom ^

Wed. Oct. 5 - Vienna, AT @ WUK ^

Thu. Oct. 6 - Warsaw, PL @ Palladium ^

Fri. Oct. 7 - Berlin, DE @ Huxleys ^

Sun. Oct. 9 - Stockholm, SE @ Berns ^

Mon. Oct. 10 - Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller ^

Tue. Oct. 11 - Copenhagen, DK @ VEGA ^

Thu. Oct. 13 - Cologne, DE @ Luxor ^

Fri. Oct 14 - Paris, FR @ Bataclan ^

Sat. Oct 15 - Leuven, BE @ Het Depot ^

Sun Oct 16 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso ^

Tue. Oct. 18 - London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton ^

Wed. Oct. 19 - Bath, UK @ The Forum ^

Fri. Oct. 21 - Manchester , UK @ Albert Hall ^

Sat. Oct. 22 - Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall ^

Mon. Oct 24 - Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street ^

Fri. Jan. 20 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern #

Sat. Jan. 21 - New Orleans, LA @ The Joy Theater #

Mon. Jan. 23 - San Antonio, TX @ Tobin Center #

Tue. Jan. 24 - Dallas, TX @ The Studio at The Factory #

Wed. Jan. 25 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theatre #

Fri. Jan. 27 - Lawrence KS @ Liberty Hall #

Sat. Jan. 28 - St Louis MO @ The Factory #

Sun. Jan. 29 - Bloomington IN @ The Bluebird #

Tue. Jan. 31 - Columbus, OH @ Athenaeum Theatre #

Wed. Feb. 01 - Detroit MI @ Majestic Theatre #

Thu. Feb. 02 - Cleveland OH- Agora Theatre #

Fri. Feb. 03 - Pittsburgh PA @ Mr Small's Theatre #

Sat. Feb. 04 - Buffalo, NY @ Asbury Hall #

Tue. Feb. 07 - New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall #

Wed. Feb. 08 - Woodstock, NY @ Bearsville Theatre #

Thu. Feb. 09 - Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Sound Stage #

Fri. Feb.10 - Richmond, VA @ The National #

Sat. Feb. 11 - Durham, NC @ Carolina Theatre #

^ = with Tomberlin supporting

# = with Erin Rae supporting