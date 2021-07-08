Angel Olsen announces new ’80s covers EP, shares rendition of Laura Branigan’s “Gloria”

Angel Olsen has announced a new EP of '80s covers. Aisles is due out August 20 (digitally) and September 24 (on physical media) via Angel's new Jagjaguwar imprint somethingcosmic (pre-order it in the BrooklynVegan store), and it was recorded in the winter of 2020 with Adam McDaniel in Asheville's Drop of Sun Studios. "I told Adam I had an idea to record some covers and bring some of the band into the mix, or add other players," Angel says. "I needed to laugh and have fun and be a little less serious about the recording process in general. I thought about completely changing some of the songs and turning them inside out. I’d come over to find Adam had set up five or so synthesizers, and we’d get lost on a part for a while messing with some obscure pedal I knew nothing about. We’d spend a good amount of time going through sounds before finding one or two, sometimes we’d get real weird and decide to just go with it."

Angel covered Laura Branigan's "Gloria, Billy Idol's "Eyes Without A Face," Men Without Hats' "Safety Dance," Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark's "If You Leave," and Alphaville's "Forever Young" for the EP. "I know it’s not really in my history to do something unintentional or just for the hell of it," she says, "but my connection to these songs is pretty straightforward, I just wanted to have a little fun and be a little more spontaneous, and I think I needed to remember that I could!"

She's shared the "Gloria" cover, a woozy, atmospheric take on the song, saying, "I’d heard ‘Gloria’ for the first time at a family Christmas gathering and was amazed at all the aunts who got up to dance. I imagined them all dancing and laughing in slow motion, and that’s when I got the idea to slow the entire song down and try it out in this way." Hear it below.

About her new imprint, somethingcosmic, Angel says, "I’m very excited to be introducing somethingscosmic, an imprint that will serve as the home for all my covers, collaborations, and one off singles. In this time away from touring I have been inspired to create more, and somethingscosmic will give me the flexibility to release when and how I want to with the help from my longtime partners at Jagjaguwar. The hope is that it will become a place for all of my creative endeavors, music and otherwise."

Pre-order Aisles, and get more Angel Olsen vinyl, including My Woman, All Mirrors, and Whole New Mess (on clear smoke translucent or pink glass translucent vinyl), in our store.

Aisles EP Tracklist

1. Gloria (Laura Branigan cover)

2. Eyes Without A Face (Billy Idol cover)

3. Safety Dance (Men Without Hats cover)

4. If You Leave (OMD cover)

5. Forever Young (Alphaville cover)