Angel Olsen announces new EP ‘Forever Means,’ shares “Nothing’s Free”

Angel Olsen has announced a new EP, Forever Means, due April 14 via Jagjaguwar. It features songs recorded during the sessions that produced last year's fantastic Big Time, and Angel explains the common theme of the four-song collection:

Forever is to remain curious, never letting yourself think you're finished learning or exploring, while trying also to be kind and honest... I was somewhere traveling, stopped for a few days and wandering the city, and I was thinking ‘what does forever really mean? What are the things I’m seeking in friendship or love, and how can forever be attainable if we’re always changing?’ Maybe the secret to ongoing love is to embrace change as part of love itself.

The first single from the EP is powerful, soul-inspired opener "Nothing's Free." “It felt really difficult to exclude it from Big Time,” Angel says, “but it felt more soulful than the direction of that record, it was coming from a different place. For me, when I wrote it, I was coming to terms with my identity and sexuality. I was opening up in a new way.” Listen to "Nothing's Free" and check out the artwork for Forever Means below.

Angel has tour dates coming up in Australia, Europe, the UK and the US -- including shows at Red Rocks Amphitheatre with Jason Isbell and festival appearances at High Water and Hinterland in the coming months. See all dates below.

Angel Olsen -- 2023 Tour Dates

Fri. Mar. 10 - Brunswick, AU @ Brunswick Ballroom

Sat. Mar. 11 - Meredith, AU @ Golden Plains Festival

Mon. Mar. 13 - Adelaide, AU @ Womadelaide

Sat. Apr. 15 - Sun. Apr. 15 - North Charleston, SC @ High Water Festival

Wed. May 3 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *

Thu. May 4 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *

Fri. July 7 - Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival

Sat. July 8 - Lisbon, PT @ Nos Alive Festival

Sat. Aug. 5 - Saint Charles, IA @ Hinterland Music Festival

Thu. Aug. 10 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Forever Cemetery

Fri. Aug. 25 - London, UK @ All Points East Festival

Sun. Aug. 27 - Paris, FR @ Rock En Seine

Thu. Aug. 31 - Sun. Sep. 3 - Salisbury, UK @ End Of The Road Festival

* w/ Jason Isbell