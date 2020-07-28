Angel Olsen announces new LP ‘Whole New Mess,’ shares title track

Angel Olsen has announced new album Whole New Mess which will be out August 28 via Jagjaguwar. “I had gone through this breakup, but it was so much bigger than that—I’d lost friendships, too," Angel says of the songs on the album. "When you get out of a relationship, you have to examine who you are or were in all the relationships. I wanted to record when I was still processing these feelings. These are the personal takes, encapsulated in a moment.”

Most of the songs on the album were also on last year's All Mirrors, but here in raw form, mostly just Angel and her guitar, recorded at The Unknown, a Catholic church in Anacortes, WA that Mount Eerie’s Phil Elverum and producer Nicholas Wilbur turned into a recording studio. “I hadn’t been to The Unknown, but I knew about its energy. I wanted to go sit with the material and be with it in a way that felt like a residency,” Olsen says. “I didn’t need a lot, since it was just me and a guitar. But I wanted someone else there to hold me accountable for trying different things.”

The first single is Whole New Mess' title track, where she sings, "When it all fades to black, I’ll be gettin’ back on track / Back to my own head, cleared out..’til the time comes / Make a whole new mess again." Watch the video for "Whole New Mess," and check out album art and tracklist, below.

Angel will perform on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon tonight (7/28), and she's just announced "Cosmic Stream 3," the third in her livestream series which happens on August 28 to celebrate the album and will be live from the Hazel Robinson Amphitheater in Asheville, NC. Tickets for "Cosmic Stream 3" are on sale now.

Whole New Mess Tracklist

1. Whole New Mess

2. Too Easy (Bigger Than Us)

3. (New Love) Cassette

4. (We Are All Mirrors)

5. (Summer Song)

6. Waving, Smiling

7. Tonight (Without You)

8. Lark Song

9. Impasse (Workin’ For The Name)

10. Chance (Forever Love)

11. What It Is (What It Is)