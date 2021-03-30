Angel Olsen announces ‘Song of the Lark and Other Far Memories’ box set (stream a bonus track)

Angel Olsen originally conceived of 2019's All Mirrors and 2020's Whole New Mess as one double album. Her original vision is being realized with new box set Song of the Lark and Other Far Memories that will be released May 7 via Jagjaguwar. It includes both albums, as well as a six-track bonus disc and a 40 page book. Pre-orders are available now and you can watch an unboxing video featuring Angel talking about the set below.

The bonus disc, titled Far Memory, includes b-sides, remixes and reimaginings including Mark Ronson's remix of "New Love Cassette" and Johnny Jewel's remix of "All Mirrors," her cover of Roxy Music's "More Than This" and more. From the bonus disc, she's shared “It’s Every Season (Whole New Mess)," which is a version of "Whole New Mess" that was recorded during the All Mirrors sessions. You can listen to that below.

The booklet includes, according to Olsen, "early intimate journal entries, lyrics and photographs from some of my favorite photographers." Check out the full Song of the Lark and Other Far Memories tracklist below.

Song of the Lark and Other Far Memories tracklist:

Far Memory Bonus LP Tracklist:

1. All Mirrors (Johnny Jewel Remix)

2. New Love Cassette (Mark Ronson Remix)

3. More Than This

4. Smaller

5. It's Every Season (Whole New Mess)

6. Alive and Dying (Waving, Smiling)

All Mirrors Tracklist:

1. Lark

2. All Mirrors

3. Too Easy

4. New Love Cassette

5. Spring

6. What It Is

7. Impasse

8. Tonight

9. Summer

10. Endgame

11. Chance

Whole New Mess Tracklist

1. Whole New Mess

2. Too Easy (Bigger Than Us)

3. (New Love) Cassette

4. (We Are All Mirrors)

5. (Summer Song)

6. Waving, Smiling

7. Tonight (Without You)

8. Lark Song

9. Impasse (Workin’ For The Name)

10. Chance (Forever Love)

11. What It Is (What It Is)