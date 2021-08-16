Angel Olsen covers Billy Idol’s “Eyes Without a Face” (listen)

Angel Olsen's new EP of '80s covers, Aisles, comes out Friday (8/20) digitally, and 9/24 on physical media (pre-order on vinyl), and she's shared the latest track from it, her rendition of Billy Idol's "Eyes Without a Face." It's a sweetly retro take on the classic, with distorted vocals and pillowy synths. Stream it, and the original, below.

The EP also includes her versions of Laura Branigan's "Gloria" and Men Without Hats' "Safety Dance," and you can pre-order it in the BV shop, along with other Angel Olsen vinyl.

Angel also recently shared a new, acoustic rendition of her glorious collaborative single with Sharon Van Etten, "Like I Used To." Find that below as well, along with pictures from Angel's 2019 show at Brooklyn Steel.