Angel Olsen covers Karen Dalton’s “Something on Your Mind” for 50th anniversary reissue

Light in the Attic is putting out an expanded 50th anniversary edition of folk singer Karen Dalton's 1971 classic In My Own Time with live tracks, alternate takes, a booklet including rarely seen photos, liner notes by Patti Smith Group guitarist Lenny Kaye with contributions from Nick Cave and Devendra Banhart, and more. In conjunction with the reissue, the label is also putting out a 7" single with a cover of Karen's "Something on Your Mind" by Angel Olsen, and Karen's original on the flip. Karen was a clear influence on Angel's early material, and Angel's excellent cover fits right in with the music that she was making at the beginning of her career. Listen below.

Angel Olsen and Nick Cave also feature in the recently released documentary Karen Dalton: In My Own Time, which you can watch now.

Angel's cover comes just days after she announced a 2022 tour with Sharon Van Etten and Julien Baker, including a big NYC show on August 21 at SummerStage in Central Park (tickets on sale 1/14 at 10 AM).