Angel Olsen covers “Mr. Lonely” in trailer for ‘Kajillionaire,’ Miranda July’s first feature in 9 years

It's been nine years since artist, musician, writer and whimsy auteur Miranda July released a new feature film (2011's The Future) but the Me and You and Everyone We Know director is back with her third feature film, Kajillionaire, on September 18. It stars Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld), Richard Jenkins (Six Feet Under), Debra Winger (Terms of Endearment), and Gina Rodriguez (Jane the Virgin), and Patton Oswalt has a role in it too. Here's the synopsis:

Con-artists Theresa (Debra Winger) and Robert (Richard Jenkins) have spent 26 years training their only daughter, Old Dolio (Evan Rachel Wood), to swindle, scam, and steal at every opportunity. During a desperate, hastily conceived heist, they charm a stranger (Gina Rodriguez) into joining their next scam, only to have their entire world turned upside down.

Focus Features has just released the trailer for Kajillionaire which features Angel Olsen covering Bobby Vinton's classic, otherworldly "Mr. Lonely." She recorded it with the film's composer, Emile Mosseri. The film looks terrific, a heist film that only July could've conceived. watch it below.

In other news: Angel Olsen has a new album on the way, and she recently performed its title track "Whole New Mess" on Fallon.

