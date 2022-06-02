Angel Olsen movie & show streaming tonight ahead of new album release

As mentioned, Angel Olsen's new album Big Time is accompanied by a film of the same name that she worked on with director Kimberly Stuckwisch. It's already screened at events in London and Los Angeles, and the official premiere is tonight (6/2) at 9:45 PM EDT/6:45 PM PDT, airing on Amazon Music's Twitch channel and the Amazon Music app. The Twitch Watch Party will also feature a Q&A with Angel and Kimberly, followed by a solo set from Angel streaming from the premiere party at Brain Dead Studios in Los Angeles. Watch the film trailer below.

Big Time the album comes out Friday (6/3), and you can pre-order it on pink vinyl, along with other albums from Angel's discography.

Angel is also touring with Sharon Van Etten and Julien Baker this summer, including NYC shows on August 20 and 21 at SummerStage in Central Park.