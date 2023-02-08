Angel Olsen played White Eagle Hall with Erin Rae (pics, videos, setlist)
Angel Olsen has been on tour supporting her newest album Big Time, one of our favorites of 2022. On Monday night (2/6), she stopped in Jersey City for a show at White Eagle Hall with Erin Rae. The show focused on her Big Time material, but she played some older favorites too, including "Shut Up Kiss Me," "Forgiven/Forgotten," "Sister," and more. For the encore, she covered of Harry Nilsson's "Without You." See pictures from the whole night by P Squared, attendee-taken video, and Angel's setlist below.
Angel's tour continues through the next couple months, including appearances at Hinterland Fest in Iowa and End of the Road Festival in the UK, plus special shows at Red Rocks Amphitheater with Jason Isbell. All dates below.
Setlist: Angel Olsen at White Eagle Hall, 2/6/2023 (via)
Dream Thing
Big Time
Ghost On
Right Now
Shut Up Kiss Me
Give It Up
Forgiven/Forgotten
All Mirrors
Go Home
This Is How It Works
Lark
Spring
Sister
All the Good Times
Chance
Encore:
Without You (Harry Nilsson cover)
Angel Olsen -- 2023 Tour Dates
FEB 8, 2023 - BEARSVILLE THEATER - WOODSTOCK, NY w/ Erin Rae
FEB 9, 2023 - BALTIMORE SOUNDSTAGE - BALTIMORE, MD w/ Erin Rae
FEB 10, 2023 - THE NATIONAL - RICHMOND, VA w/ Erin Rae
FEB 11, 2023 - THE CAROLINA THEATRE - DURHAM, NC w/ Erin Rae
FEB 25, 2023 - MONA FOMA - HOBART, AUSTRALIA
MAR 1, 2023 - MELBOURNE RECITAL CENTRE - SOUTHBANK, VIC
MAR 3, 2023 - MELBOURNE RECITAL CENTRE - SOUTHBANK, VIC
MAR 6, 2023 - SYDNEY OPERA HOUSE - SYDNEY, NSW
MAR 7, 2023 - MAR 8, 2023 - PERTH MUSIC FESTIVAL - PERTH, AUSTRALIA
MAR 11, 2023 - GOLDEN PLAINS FESTIVAL - MEREDITH, AUSTRALIA
MAR 13, 2023 - WOMADELAIDE - ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA
APR 15, 2023 - APR 16, 2023 - HIGH WATER FESTIVAL - NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
MAY 3, 2023 - RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE - MORRISON, CO - Jason Isbell
MAY 4, 2023 - RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE - MORRISON, CO - Jason Isbell
AUG 5, 2023 - HINTERLAND MUSIC FESTIVAL - SAINT CHARLES, IA
AUG 31-SEP 3, 2023 - END OF THE ROAD FESTIVAL - DORSET, UK