Angel Olsen played White Eagle Hall with Erin Rae (pics, videos, setlist)

Angel Olsen has been on tour supporting her newest album Big Time, one of our favorites of 2022. On Monday night (2/6), she stopped in Jersey City for a show at White Eagle Hall with Erin Rae. The show focused on her Big Time material, but she played some older favorites too, including "Shut Up Kiss Me," "Forgiven/Forgotten," "Sister," and more. For the encore, she covered of Harry Nilsson's "Without You." See pictures from the whole night by P Squared, attendee-taken video, and Angel's setlist below.

Angel's tour continues through the next couple months, including appearances at Hinterland Fest in Iowa and End of the Road Festival in the UK, plus special shows at Red Rocks Amphitheater with Jason Isbell. All dates below.

Setlist: Angel Olsen at White Eagle Hall, 2/6/2023 (via)

Dream Thing

Big Time

Ghost On

Right Now

Shut Up Kiss Me

Give It Up

Forgiven/Forgotten

All Mirrors

Go Home

This Is How It Works

Lark

Spring

Sister

All the Good Times

Chance

Encore:

Without You (Harry Nilsson cover)

Angel Olsen -- 2023 Tour Dates

FEB 8, 2023 - BEARSVILLE THEATER - WOODSTOCK, NY w/ Erin Rae

FEB 9, 2023 - BALTIMORE SOUNDSTAGE - BALTIMORE, MD w/ Erin Rae

FEB 10, 2023 - THE NATIONAL - RICHMOND, VA w/ Erin Rae

FEB 11, 2023 - THE CAROLINA THEATRE - DURHAM, NC w/ Erin Rae

FEB 25, 2023 - MONA FOMA - HOBART, AUSTRALIA

MAR 1, 2023 - MELBOURNE RECITAL CENTRE - SOUTHBANK, VIC

MAR 3, 2023 - MELBOURNE RECITAL CENTRE - SOUTHBANK, VIC

MAR 6, 2023 - SYDNEY OPERA HOUSE - SYDNEY, NSW

MAR 7, 2023 - MAR 8, 2023 - PERTH MUSIC FESTIVAL - PERTH, AUSTRALIA

MAR 11, 2023 - GOLDEN PLAINS FESTIVAL - MEREDITH, AUSTRALIA

MAR 13, 2023 - WOMADELAIDE - ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA

APR 15, 2023 - APR 16, 2023 - HIGH WATER FESTIVAL - NORTH CHARLESTON, SC

MAY 3, 2023 - RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE - MORRISON, CO - Jason Isbell

MAY 4, 2023 - RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE - MORRISON, CO - Jason Isbell

AUG 5, 2023 - HINTERLAND MUSIC FESTIVAL - SAINT CHARLES, IA

AUG 31-SEP 3, 2023 - END OF THE ROAD FESTIVAL - DORSET, UK