Angel Olsen releases new song “Waving, Smiling” and live performance video

Angel Olsen is a week and a half away from releasing her new album Whole New Mess (due 8/28 via Jagjaguwar), a raw, mostly solo/acoustic album featuring reworkings of songs from last year's All Mirrors and some new songs too. One of the new songs, "Waving, Smiling," is out today. Like the previously released title track, it's a haunting, minimal song that will stop you in your tracks the same way Angel's earliest material in this realm did. Along with the release of the new song comes a pro-shot performance video of Angel playing the song live at the Masonic Temple in Ashville (directed by Ashley Connor, recorded and mixed by Adam McDaniel), where Angel also recently covered Tom Petty with Hand Habits. The performance is stunning as well, and you can check out that video and the studio version below.

"‘Waving, Smiling’ in my head is the last scene, a slow motion realization of love not lost but at peace somewhere within myself," Angel says. "It’s the bittersweet end of a chapter of my life - it is the final acceptance that despite coming to an end all of that time was not lost or wasted."

Angel also does the third livestream in her Cosmic Stream series on August 28 at 9 PM ET (album release day). That goes down from the Hazel Robinson Amphitheater in Asheville. Tickets are on sale.