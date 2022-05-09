Angel Olsen screening ‘Big Time’ film to accompany new LP (watch trailer)

Angel Olsen releases her highly anticipated new album Big Time on June 3 (pre-order on pink vinyl), and coming out alongside it is a new film, also called Big Time, directed by Kimberly Stuckwisch. Stuckwisch and Olsen worked on it with writing and editing collaborator Ellis Bahl, and shot the film over seven days in late January.

"At the time of my mothers passing I kept having these super visual dreams about time travel," Olsen says. "Later on I decided I’d name the record Big Time, not only because of the song but also as a kind of wink to time expansion and change. When I approached Kimberly Stuckwisch about making these videos, I thought it would be cool to include the storyline of one of the dreams I’d had, and really use it as a way to tell the story of the songs. She added dialogue and events, some that are based in reality and others that haven’t happened, to create a story arc around my dream, to give it a thicker plot, using the music videos within and creating a larger film. I’ve always had a vivid imagination and it was really special to make these subconscious moments real, but it was also a really emotional and raw process and felt almost at times like a spiritual clearing, that by putting myself in the story and moving pieces of it around, I also personally had to re-examine my losses and find a new way to process the events that actually took place in my life. Though most of it is scripted, it is probably the most intimate work I have ever made and shared with the public... and it serves as an homage to my mother. I only wish my mom was here to listen to the record, because something tells me that she would have really liked this one."

"Big Time is the story of light versus shadow told through a non-linear surrealist dreamspace that poses one central dilemma," Stuckwisch adds. "‘What lengths must one go through to let go of the past in order to step out of the darkness and accept one's true self?’ It's a story that targets deep rooted complexities such as how our unconscious deals with repressed sexual identity, the hardships of letting go of our past selves in order to step into self actualization, and the guilt we hold when dealing with loss. For one reason or another, we all have parts of ourselves that we struggle to forgive as well as a part of ourselves we are afraid of exploring or that we think society won’t like—so we push those parts down into our unconscious psyches, into the shadows. This is the story of drowning in those fears before releasing your light."

Big Time the film premieres on June 2 at 9:30 PM ET / 6:30 PM PT on Amazon Music's Twitch, with a Q&A from Olsen and Stuchwisch, and Olsen's premiere party performance streaming from LA's Brain Dead Studios. It will also screen in Los Angeles and London, accompanied by Olsen solo performances. See dates, and watch the film trailer, featuring clips of two new songs from the album, "Chasing The Sun" and "Through the Fires," below.

Angel is also touring with Sharon Van Etten and Julien Baker this summer, including NYC shows on August 20 and 21 at SummerStage in Central Park. See all dates below.

Angel Olsen Big Time film loading...

ANGEL OLSEN: BIG TIME SCREENINGS & SOLO PERFORMANCES

Tue. May 17 - London, UK @ Everyman Screen On The Green

Wed. June 1 - Los Angeles, CA @ GRAMMY Museum ®

Thu. June 2 - Los Angeles, CA @ Brain Dead Studios

ANGEL OLSEN: 2022 TOUR

Thu. Jul. 21 - Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap Center For the Performing Arts *

Fri. Jul. 22 - Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit *

Sat. Jul. 23 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium * ^

Mon. Jul. 25 - Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater *

Thu. Jul. 28 - Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre *

Fri. Jul. 29 - Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre *

Sat. Jul 30 - Berkeley, Ca @ Greek Theatre *

Tu. Aug. 2 - Troutdale, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheater *

Wed. Aug. 3 - Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Amphitheater *

Fri. Aug. 5 - Boise, ID @ Idaho Botanical Garden *

Sat. Aug. 6 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Twilight Concert Series *

Sun. Aug. 7 - Denver, CO @ Sculpture Park *

Tue. Aug. 9 - Minneapolis, MN @ Surly Brewing Festival Field *

Wed. Aug 10 - Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed *

Thu. Aug. 11 - Kalamazoo, MI @ State Theatre - Kalamazoo *

Fri. Aug. 12 - Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall * ^

Sat. Aug. 13 - Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall * ^

Mon. Aug. 15 - Shelburne, VT @ The Green at Shelburne Museum *

Tue. Aug. 16 - LaFayette, NY @ Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards *

Thu. Aug. 18 - Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion *

Fri. Aug. 19 - Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage at The Mann *

Sat. Aug. 20 - New York, NY @ Central Park Summerstage *

Sun. Aug. 21 - New York, NY @ Central Park Summerstage *

Sun. Sept. 4 - Nelsonville, OH @ Nelsonville Music Festival

Sat. Sept. 10 - Abiquiu, NM @ Ladder To The Moon Festival

Mon. Sept. 26 - Lisbon, PT @ Capitólio

Tue. Sept. 27 - Lisbon, PT @Capitólio

Thu. Sept. 29 - Madrid, ES @ La Riviera

Fri. Sep t. 30 - Barcelona, ES @ Sala Apolo

Sat. Oct. 1 - Lyon, FR @ L' Epicerie Moderne

Sun. Oct. 2 - Zurich, CH @ Kaufleuten

Tue. Oct. 4 - Munich, DE @ Freiheitshalle

Wed. Oct. 5 - Vienna, AT @ WUK

Thu. Oct. 6 - Warsaw, PL @ Palladium

Fri. Oct. 7 - Berlin, DE @ Huxleys

Sun. Oct. 9 - Stockholm, SE @ Berns

Mon. Oct. 10 - Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller

Tue. Oct. 11 - Copenhagen, DK @ VEGA

Thu. Oct. 13 - Cologne, DE @ Gloria

Fri. Oct 14 - Paris, FR @ Bataclan

Sat. Oct 15 - Leuven, BE @ Het Depot

Sun Oct 16 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

Tue. Oct. 18 - London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

Wed. Oct. 19 - Bath, UK @ The Forum

Thu. Oct. 20 - Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall

Fri. Oct. 21 - Manchester , UK @ Albert Hall

Mon. Oct 24 - Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street

* = The Wild Hearts Tour co-headline with Sharon Van Etten, and Julien Baker.