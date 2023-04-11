Angel Olsen shares “Forever Means,” announces tour with King Tuff, Kara Jackson, Sluice, more

Just ahead of the release of her Forever Means EP, Angel Olsen has shared the title track. "Forever Means" is heavily '60s-inspired, a ballad that blends blues, folk, and classic pop. Angel says, “I’d thought of it as a kind of nod to George Harrison, who I’d been getting back into during the pandemic as I was finally calming down and finding moments of peace with myself.” Listen to "Forever Means" below.

Angel has also announced the Forever North American tour, kicking off in the fall. She'll play multiple nights in several cities, including San Francisco, Seattle, Chicago, and more. Variable support comes from King Tuff, Kara Jackson, Allegra Krieger, Led To Sea, Nona Indie, Natural Information Society, Joanna Sternberg, and Sluice. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 14, at 10 AM.

The fall tour does not stop in NYC, but Angel was just announced as a very special guest for The Strokes' show on August 19 at Forest Hills Stadium. She also has Europe and UK shows coming up this summer. All dates below.

Angel Olsen -- 2023 Tour Dates

Apr. 16 - North Charleston, SC @ High Water Festival

May 3 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *

May 4 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *

June 7 - Galzignano Terme, IT @ Anfiteatro del Venda $

June 9 - Jesi, IT @ Teatro Perfolesi $

June 10 - Castiglione del Lago, IT @ Rocca Medievale $

June 12 - Milan, IT @ Giardino della Triennale $

July 7 - Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival

July 8 - Lisbon, PT @ Nos Alive Festival

Aug. 5 - Saint Charles, IA @ Hinterland Music Festival

Aug. 10 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Forever Cemetery

Aug. 19 - Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium =

Aug. 25 - London, UK @ All Points East Festival

Aug. 27 - Paris, FR @ Rock En Seine

Aug. 29 - Leeds, UK @ Leeds Irish Centre

Aug. 30 - Birmingham, UK @ The Mill

Aug. 31 - Sun. Sep. 3 - Salisbury, UK @ End Of The Road Festival

Oct. 17 - San Diego, CA @ Humphreys Concerts By The Bay +

Oct. 18 - Garden Grove, CA @ Garden Amphitheatre +

Oct. 19 - San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom +

Oct. 20 - San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom ^

Oct. 24 - Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall ^

Oct. 25 - Portland OR @ Revolution Hall #

Oct. 26 - Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre #

Oct. 27 - Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre ^

Oct. 28 - Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre @

Nov. 29 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue %

Nov. 30 - Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom ^

Dec. 1 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall ^

Dec. 2 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall >

Dec. 3 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall !

Dec. 5 - Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall !

Dec. 6 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl !

Dec. 7 - Birmingham, AL @ Saturn ~

Dec. 8 - Athens, GA @ 40 Watt Club ~

Dec 9 - Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom ~

* w/ Jason Isbell

$ w/ Maxim Ludwig

= w/ The Strokes

+ w/ King Tuff

^ w/ Kara Jackson

# w/ Allegra Krieger

@ w/Led To Sea

% w/ Nona Invie

> w/ Natural Information Society

! w/ Joanna Sternberg

~ w/ Sluice