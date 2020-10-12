Angel Olsen shares new song “Time Bandits”

Angel Olsen has shared a new song, "Time Bandits," that she performed solo on her Instagram. "I wrote this after I came home from St. Louis a few weeks ago," she writes. "Against better judgement I’ve decided to put new songs up, it’s a business but it’s my business."

"Time Bandits" is slow and mournful, as Angel sings "We can’t do it alone, we have to believe / In each other in each other be as thick as thieves / But thieves like time bandits / with hearts on our sleeves / Who fly up from the past and present what is key / To surviving the future and reversing the spell / That we put on our people that dragged us all into hell." You can listen to the 11-minute live take below.

Angel recently performed four songs for NPR's Tiny Desk (Home) Concert series, and features on the soundtrack to Miranda July's new movie Kajillionaire.

She's also part of the upcoming "Village of Love" Planned Parenthood benefit livestream with Brittany Howard, Devendra Banhart, Ezra Furman, Kathleen Hanna, Mac DeMarco, Margo Price, Perfume Genius, Phoebe Bridgers,Tenacious D, Weyes Blood and more.

ANGEL OLSEN - "TIME BANDITS"

The feeling takes over at first it’s surprising

But then I surrender no longer in hiding

I’m having a hard time not falling in love with

The heart of a moment the heart of a moment

Be here if you’re bein’

the people are seeing

Listen if you’re hearing

The truth needs no saying

It’s in us its with us if you know it, it’s framing

The love that you’re holding

the dreams that you carry

The joke that you’re telling someone to be merry

And laugh at it all when you’ve just had enough

And dance when you’re crying, get that spirit up

I want you I want you I need you right now

To be here and lay down and get on the ground

And hear it and feel it and know that you’re bound

to the earth to each other, and that’s where it’s found

The love that we wanted the future we need

We can’t do it alone, we have to believe

In each other in each other be as thick as thieves

But thieves like time bandits

with hearts on our sleeves

Who fly up from the past and present what is key

To surviving the future and reversing the spell

That we put on our people that dragged us all into hell

I want you I want you I need you right now

I want you I want you I need you right now

To be here and lay down and get on the ground

And hear it and feel it and know that you’re bound to the earth to each other, and that’s where it’s found

I want you I need you I need you right now