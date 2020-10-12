Angel Olsen shares new song “Time Bandits”
Angel Olsen has shared a new song, "Time Bandits," that she performed solo on her Instagram. "I wrote this after I came home from St. Louis a few weeks ago," she writes. "Against better judgement I’ve decided to put new songs up, it’s a business but it’s my business."
"Time Bandits" is slow and mournful, as Angel sings "We can’t do it alone, we have to believe / In each other in each other be as thick as thieves / But thieves like time bandits / with hearts on our sleeves / Who fly up from the past and present what is key / To surviving the future and reversing the spell / That we put on our people that dragged us all into hell." You can listen to the 11-minute live take below.
Angel recently performed four songs for NPR's Tiny Desk (Home) Concert series, and features on the soundtrack to Miranda July's new movie Kajillionaire.
She's also part of the upcoming "Village of Love" Planned Parenthood benefit livestream with Brittany Howard, Devendra Banhart, Ezra Furman, Kathleen Hanna, Mac DeMarco, Margo Price, Perfume Genius, Phoebe Bridgers,Tenacious D, Weyes Blood and more.
ANGEL OLSEN - "TIME BANDITS"
The feeling takes over at first it’s surprising
But then I surrender no longer in hiding
I’m having a hard time not falling in love with
The heart of a moment the heart of a moment
Be here if you’re bein’
the people are seeing
Listen if you’re hearing
The truth needs no saying
It’s in us its with us if you know it, it’s framing
The love that you’re holding
the dreams that you carry
The joke that you’re telling someone to be merry
And laugh at it all when you’ve just had enough
And dance when you’re crying, get that spirit up
I want you I want you I need you right now
To be here and lay down and get on the ground
And hear it and feel it and know that you’re bound
to the earth to each other, and that’s where it’s found
The love that we wanted the future we need
We can’t do it alone, we have to believe
In each other in each other be as thick as thieves
But thieves like time bandits
with hearts on our sleeves
Who fly up from the past and present what is key
To surviving the future and reversing the spell
That we put on our people that dragged us all into hell
I want you I want you I need you right now
I want you I want you I need you right now
To be here and lay down and get on the ground
And hear it and feel it and know that you’re bound to the earth to each other, and that’s where it’s found
I want you I need you I need you right now