Angel Olsen shares orchestral “Waving, Smiling” from new box set

Angel Olsen is releasing a new box set, Song of the Lark and Other Far Memories, on May 7 via Jagjaguwar. It brings 2019's All Mirrors and 2020's Whole New Mess together as they were originally conceived, and also features a six-track bonus disc and 40-page book. Following the release of "It's Every Season (Whole New Mess)," Angel is now sharing another new track from the bonus disc. It's a gorgeous, orchestral version of "Waving, Smiling," recorded during the All Mirrors sessions with an 11-piece orchestra. Jherek Bischoff arranged the lush, majestic strings on "Alive and Dying (Waving, Smiling)," and you can hear the track below.

"This song is all about chapters closing, and learning to let go of things I can’t understand," Angel says. "It’s very me - I will always nosedive into love, and suffering can definitely come with that. When I hear this version the strings really bring the song to its necessary bittersweet boiling point."

