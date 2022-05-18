Angel Olsen shares “Through The Fires” off upcoming album (watch the video)

Angel Olsen's new album Big Time arrives in two weeks (6/3 via Jagjaguwar), and she has just now shared its third single, following "All the Good Times" and the title track. The new one is called "Through The Fires," and it's a mournful, string-laden piano ballad that hearkens back to the pre-Beatles era. It feels a little more like Angel's earlier records than the music she had been making recently, but with a perspective and rich musical embellishments that make it a firm step forward. She says:

"Through The Fires" is the centerpiece statement of this record. It’s a song I wrote to remind myself that this life is temporary, the past is not something to dwell on, that it’s important to keep moving, keep searching for the people that are also searching, and to notice the moments that are lighter and bigger than whatever trouble I’ve encountered.

Listen and watch the video below.

Angel's new album also comes with an accompanying film that premieres on June 2 at 9:30 PM Eastern on Amazon Music's Twitch channel. She also has several upcoming tour dates, including her run with Sharon Van Etten (whose excellent new album just came out) and Julien Baker that hits NYC's Central Park SummerStage on August 21 (sold out). All dates are listed below.

Angel Olsen -- 2022 Tour Dates

Tue. May 17 - London, UK @ Screen On The Green (Film Screening and Solo Performance) - SOLD OUT

Wed. Jun. 1 - Los Angeles, Ca @ GRAMMY ® Museum (Film Screening and Solo Performance)

Thu. Jun. 2 - Los Angeles, Ca @ Brain Dead Studios (Film Screening and Solo Performance) - SOLD OUT

Thu. Jul. 21 - Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap Center For the Performing Arts *

Fri. Jul. 22 - Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit *

Sat. Jul. 23 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium *

Mon. Jul. 25 - Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater *

Thu. Jul. 28 - Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre *

Fri. Jul. 29 - Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre *

Sat. Jul 30 - Berkeley, Ca @ Greek Theatre *

Tu. Aug. 2 - Troutdale, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheater *

Wed. Aug. 3 - Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Amphitheater *

Fri. Aug. 5 - Boise, ID @ Idaho Botanical Garden *

Sat. Aug. 6 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Twilight Concert Series *

Sun. Aug. 7 - Denver, CO @ Sculpture Park *

Tue. Aug. 9 - Minneapolis, MN @ Surly Brewing Festival Field *

Wed. Aug 10 - Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed *

Thu. Aug. 11 - Kalamazoo, MI @ Kalamazoo State Theatre * - SOLD OUT

Fri. Aug. 12 - Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall *

Sat. Aug. 13 - Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall *

Mon. Aug. 15 - Shelburne, VT @ The Green at Shelburne Museum *

Tue. Aug. 16 - LaFayette, NY @ Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards *

Thu. Aug. 18 - Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion *

Fri. Aug. 19 - Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage at The Mann *

Sat. Aug. 20 - New York, NY @ Central Park Summerstage * - SOLD OUT

Sun. Aug. 21 - New York, NY @ Central Park Summerstage *

Sun. Sept. 4 - Nelsonville, OH @ Nelsonville Music Festival

Sat. Sept. 10 - Abiquiu, NM @ Ladder To The Moon Festival

Mon. Sept. 26 - Lisbon, PT @ Capitólio ^

Tue. Sept. 27 - Lisbon, PT @Capitólio ^

Thu. Sept. 29 - Madrid, ES @ La Riviera ^

Fri. Sep t. 30 - Barcelona, ES @ Sala Apolo ^

Sat. Oct. 1 - Lyon, FR @ L' Epicerie Moderne ^

Sun. Oct. 2 - Zurich, CH @ Kaufleuten ^

Tue. Oct. 4 - Munich, DE @ Freiheitshalle ^

Wed. Oct. 5 - Vienna, AT @ WUK ^

Thu. Oct. 6 - Warsaw, PL @ Palladium ^

Fri. Oct. 7 - Berlin, DE @ Huxleys ^

Sun. Oct. 9 - Stockholm, SE @ Berns ^

Mon. Oct. 10 - Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller ^

Tue. Oct. 11 - Copenhagen, DK @ VEGA ^

Thu. Oct. 13 - Cologne, DE @ Gloria ^

Fri. Oct 14 - Paris, FR @ Bataclan ^

Sat. Oct 15 - Leuven, BE @ Het Depot ^

Sun Oct 16 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso ^

Tue. Oct. 18 - London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton ^

Wed. Oct. 19 - Bath, UK @ The Forum ^

Thu. Oct. 20 - Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall ^

Fri. Oct. 21 - Manchester , UK @ Albert Hall ^

Mon. Oct 24 - Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street ^

* = The Wild Hearts Tour co-headline with Sharon Van Etten, & Julien Baker

^ = with Tomberlin supporting