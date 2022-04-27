Angel Olsen shares video for countrified new song “Big Time”

Angel Olsen's highly anticipated new album Big Time is out in June (pre-order on pink vinyl), and she's shared the second single and title track. First single "All The Good Times" has a heartland rock feel, and the new track fully embraces a country sound, with twangy pedal steel and Angel's soulful vocals going straight for the jugular and giving it a classic, lived-in feel.

"Big Time" is accompanied by a video directed by Kimberly Stuckwisch, who says, "For ‘Big Time,’ we set out to celebrate how humans identify and to subvert the old-fashioned gender binary and societal/internalized gender roles of the past through choreography, color, and wardrobe. To exist outside strict definitions is powerful and often not given a place in cinema. This was our chance to hold a positive reflection in the space and to shout to the world that you are more than who you are told to be."

"'Big Time" is what happens when we do not express our true identity but find freedom when we step out of the shadows into our most authentic selves," Stuckwisch continues. "In the first rotation, the lighting is drab, the clothes are monochromatic, the dance is monotonous... gender-conforming roles present. However, with each rotation, something magical happens, both our cast and Angel begin to come alive to feel free. We see the clothes brighten, the dance heightens, and the bar that was once devoid of emotion can barely contain the joy bursting out of each individual. I am proud to say that over 80% of our cast and 50% of our crew identified as nonbinary and non-gender conforming."

Angel will be on a co-headlining tour with Sharon Van Etten and Julien Baker, and support from Spencer., this summer, including two NYC dates: August 20 and 21 at SummerStage in Central Park. See all of her upcoming dates below.

Order Angel Olsen vinyl (including her new album on pink wax) in the BrooklynVegan store.

ANGEL OLSEN: 2022 TOUR

Thu. Jul. 21 - Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap Center For the Performing Arts *

Fri. Jul. 22 - Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit *

Sat. Jul. 23 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium * ^

Mon. Jul. 25 - Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater *

Thu. Jul. 28 - Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre *

Fri. Jul. 29 - Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre *

Sat. Jul 30 - Berkeley, Ca @ Greek Theatre *

Tu. Aug. 2 - Troutdale, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheater *

Wed. Aug. 3 - Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Amphitheater *

Fri. Aug. 5 - Boise, ID @ Idaho Botanical Garden *

Sat. Aug. 6 - Salt Lake City, UT @ TBA *

Sun. Aug. 7 - Denver, CO @ Sculpture Park *

Tue. Aug. 9 - Minneapolis, MN @ Surly Brewing Festival Field *

Wed. Aug 10 - Chicago, IL @ TBA *

Thu. Aug. 11 - Kalamazoo, MI @ Bell’s Eccentric Cafe *

Fri. Aug. 12 - Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall * ^

Sat. Aug. 13 - Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall * ^

Mon. Aug. 15 - Shelburne, VT @ The Green at Shelburne Museum *

Tue. Aug. 16 - LaFayette, NY @ Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards *

Thu. Aug. 18 - Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion *

Fri. Aug. 19 - Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage at The Mann *

Sat. Aug. 20 - New York, NY @ Central Park Summerstage *

Sun. Aug. 21 - New York, NY @ Central Park Summerstage *

Mon. Sept. 26 - Lisbon, PT @ Capitólio

Tue. Sept. 27 - Lisbon, PT @ Capitólio

Thu. Sept. 29 - Madrid, ES @ La Riviera

Fri. Sept. 30 - Barcelona, ES @ Sala Apolo

Sat. Oct. 1 - Lyon, FR @ L' Epicerie Moderne

Sun. Oct. 2 - Zurich, CH @ Kaufleuten

Tue. Oct. 4 - Munich, DE @ Freiheitshalle

Wed. Oct. 5 - Vienna, AT @ WUK

Thu. Oct. 6 - Warsaw, PL @ Palladium

Fri. Oct. 7 - Berlin, DE @ Huxleys

Sun. Oct. 9 - Stockholm, SE @ Berns

Mon. Oct. 10 -Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller

Tue. Oct. 11 - Copenhagen, DK @ VEGA

Thu. Oct. 13 - Cologne, DE @ Gloria

Fri. Oct 14 - Paris, FR @ Bataclan

Sat. Oct 15 - Leuven, BE @ Het Depot

Sun Oct 16 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

Tue. Oct. 18 - London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

Wed. Oct. 19 - Bath, UK @ The Forum

Thu. Oct. 20 - Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall

Fri. Oct. 21 - Manchester , UK @ Albert Hall

Mon. Oct 24 - Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street

* = The Wild Hearts Tour co-headline with Sharon Van Etten, Julien Baker, with special guest Spencer.

^= no Spencer.