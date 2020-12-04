Angel Olsen, Superchunk, TORRES & more on new Merge comp benefiting Georgia democrats

One of the coolest special releases for today's Bandcamp Friday is Merge compilation Going to Georgia, where 17 acts from the label cover songs that are either by Georgia bands or Georgia-themed, with proceeds supporting the state’s Democratic candidates in their upcoming Senate runoff election. The comp includes Wye Oak covering Pylon's "Crazy," TORRES covering The B-52's "Topaz," Superchunk & William Tyler covering The Glands' "When I Laugh," Lambchop with The Clean's David Kilgour covering Yo La Tengo's "Georgia Considers the Two Blue Ones (Thursday)," and Hiss Golden Messenger covering Cat Power's "The Greatest." There's also Titus Andronicus covering Indigo Girls' "Closer to Fine," while Indigo Girls Amy Ray and Angel Olsen team up with H.C. McEntire to cover Trisha Yearwood's "Georgia Rain."

You can listen to Titus Andronicus' Indigo Girls cover below, but you'll have to buy Going to Georgia to hear the rest.

Says Superchunk frontman and Merge founder Mac McCaughan:

We live in North Carolina, where a racist Republican legislature has worked for a generation to undermine democracy through unprecedented voter suppression. Our neighbors in Georgia have successfully fought back, through the efforts of Fair Fight and other organizations. The voters who turned Georgia blue in November can now elect Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, take back power in the Senate, and make true progress possible in this country. The Merge artists on this comp came together quickly, recording in various quarantine situations, to pay tribute to their favorite artists from Georgia, or maybe just record their favorite songs with “Georgia” in the title, and to support those working hard in Georgia to make sure everyone’s voice is heard. Voter registration in Georgia ends Dec. 7!

Early voting period starts December 14!

Election day is January 5!

Check out the full Going to Georgia tracklist below.

Death Cab for Cutie also have an EP of Georgia covers out for Bandcamp Friday that supports the state's senate runoff elections.

Going to Georgia tracklist:

Will Butler – Electrolite [R.E.M.]

Fruit Bats – I’ve Been Loving You Too Long [Otis Redding]

Superchunk (feat. William Tyler) – When I Laugh [The Glands]

Eric Bachmann – The Truth [Precious Bryant]

H.C. McEntire (feat. Amy Ray & Angel Olsen) – Georgia Rain [Trisha Yearwood]

Ayes of Love – You’re Just About to Lose Your Clown [Ray Charles]

The Rock*A*Teens – The End of the World [Brenda Lee]

William Tyler – Little Martha [The Allman Brothers Band]

Wye Oak – Crazy [Pylon]

Ibibio Sound Machine – Save Their Souls [Bohannon]

Hiss Golden Messenger – The Greatest [Cat Power]

TORRES – Topaz [The B-52’s]

Ross Flournoy (of Apex Manor) – Rainy Night in Georgia [Brook Benton]

Titus Andronicus – Closer to Fine [Indigo Girls]

The Orbiting Human Circus – The Flowers of Jeremy Ayers’ Garden [R.E.M.]

Gauche – Song for a Future Generation [The B-52’s]

Lambchop (feat. David Kilgour) – Georgia Considers the Two Blue Ones (Thursday) [Yo La Tengo]