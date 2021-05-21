Angélique Kidjo announces new LP ft. Burna Boy, Sampa The Great, EarthGang & more, shares song

Angélique Kidjo announced a new album, Mother Nature, due June 18 via Universal (pre-order). It's her first album of original music in seven years, following 2019's Celia (a tribute to salsa singer Celia Cruz) and 2018's reworking of Talking Heads' Remain In Light. The album features a slew of cool guests, including Burna Boy, Sampa The Great, EarthGang, Mr. Eazi, Yemi Alade, Salif Keita, Shungudzo, Zeynab, Lionel Loueke, Blue Lab Beats, and Ghetto Boy.

Angélique previously released the Yemi Alade-featuring single "Dignity," and along with today's album announcement, she put out "Africa, One Of A Kind" featuring Mr. Eazi and Salif Keita. It's a lively, polyrhythmic Afrobeat song and a very promising taste of this album. Check out both singles and the tracklist below.

Tracklist

1. Choose Love

2. Dignity (with Yemi Alade)

3. Africa, One Of A Kind (with Mr Eazi &Salif Keita)

4. Mother Nature

5. Do Yourself (with Burna Boy)

6. Meant For Me (feat. Shungudzo)

7. Omon Oba (with Zeynab & Lionel Loueke)

8. Free & Equal (with Sampa The Great)

9. Fired Up (feat. Blue Lab Beats & Ghetto Boy)

10. Take It Or Leave It (with EARTHGANG)

11. Mycelium (with -M-)

12. One Africa (Indépendance Cha-Cha)

13. Flying High