Angélique Kidjo played Carnegie Hall w/ Cyndi Lauper, Philip Glass, Andra Day, more (pics)

Angélique Kidjo returned to Carnegie Hall on Friday (11/5) for her first NYC show in almost two years, Mother Nature: Songs for New York and the World Beyond, which included songs from her great new album, Mother Nature, her cover of "Once in a Lifetime," and more. She was joined by a number of special guests for the show, including Philip Glass, Olu from EarthGang, Andra Day, Cyndi Lauper, Josh Groban, and Ibrahim Maalouf. See pictures from the whole performance by Ellen Qbertplaya, and the setlist, below.

Angélique has two more NYC shows coming up later this year, when she'll help celebrate the official groundbreaking of the renovation of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Michael C. Rockefeller Wing on December 27 and 28 (tickets). She's also touring through the rest of 2021 and into 2022.

SETLIST: ANGÉLIQUE KIDJO @ CARNEGIE HALL, 11/5/2021

1. Mother Nature's Son

2. Choose Love

3. Africa, One Of A Kind

4. The Great Curve

5. Malaika (with Philip Glass)

6. Meant For Me

7. Free & Equal (with Olu from EarthGang)

8. Take It Or Leave It (with Olu from EarthGang)

9. Pata Pata (Miriam Makeba cover)

-- Interlude: African Percussion by Max Percussion

10. Wonderful World (Louis Armstrong cover, Josh Groban with Ibrahim Maalouf)

11. February Song (with Josh Groban)

12. Mother Nature

13. Once In A Lifetime (Talking Heads cover)

14. Omidjé (Ibrahim Maalouf)

15. Rise Up (with Andra Day)

16. Flying High (with Andra Day)

17. Mother Earth Blues (with Cyndi Lauper)

18. Afrika (everyone)