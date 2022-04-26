Angélique Kidjo played The Met (pics, setlist)

Angélique Kidjo played her first of two nights at The Met's Grace Rainey Rogers Auditorium on Monday night (4/25).

The performances at The Met are special concerts and organized in anticipation of the 2024 reopening of the Museum’s Michael C. Rockefeller Wing. The original concerts were supposed to take place in December but then due to omicron were rescheduled to now.

Angélique's 90-minute set featured a lot of last year's terrific Mother Nature, including "One Africa," which she said she wrote to "celebrate resilience of those that came before us." She also covered Talking Heads' "Crosseyed and Painless," and lots more. Check out her setlist below, and pictures from the night by Sachyn Mital are in this post.

Angélique plays The Met again tonight (4/26) and tickets are still available.

SETLIST: Angélique Kidjo @ The Met 4/25/2022

Zelie

Crosseyed and Painless

Africa, One of a Kind

Kelele

Do Yourself

Sahara

Bemba Colora

Once in a Lifetime

One Africa

Malaika

Choose Love

Mother Nature

Free and Equal

Afirika

Pata Pata

Flying High