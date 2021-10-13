Angélique Kidjo playing shows, including Carnegie Hall & The Met in NYC

Angélique Kidjo released an excellent new album, Mother Nature, in June, which, as we wrote in our Notable Releases review, "swirls together Afrobeat, pop, reggae, hip hop, and more," and "straddles the line between Angélique's roots and current pop music in a natural way." She has some shows supporting the album coming up this fall and in 2022, including Burlington, Berkeley, NYC, Atlanta, Austin, and more, as well as dates in Europe and the UK. See all dates below.

The first NYC date is a big one, at the recently reopened Carnegie Hall on November 5, and tickets are on sale now.

Later this year, she'll help celebrate the official groundbreaking of the renovation of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Michael C. Rockefeller Wing with shows there on December 27 and 28 (tickets).

Angélique is also on the lineup for livestream concert WisdomSound, which benefits Ka-Nying Shedrub Ling Monestary and Nagi Nunnery in Nepal. That features performances from Laurie Anderson, Jon Batiste, Norah Jones, Steve Miller Band, Gregory Porter, and Maggie Rogers, too, and it streams on November 8 at 8 PM ET. Watch for free on Mandolin.

ANGELIQUE KIDJO: 2021-2022 TOUR

Oct 23, 2021 Flynn Center for the Performing Arts Burlington, VT

Oct 29, 2021 Cal Performances Berkeley, CA

Nov 5, 2021 Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall New York New York, NY

Nov 17, 2021 Rosey Concert Hall Rolle, Switzerland

Nov 19, 2021 Kilden Performing Arts Centre Kristiansand, Norway

Nov 20, 2021 Bærum Kulturhus Sandvika, Norway

Nov 25, 2021 Hall Vigean Eysines, France

Nov 27, 2021 Festival un Weekend Avec Elles Le Garric, France

Nov 30, 2021 The Concertgebouw Amsterdam, Netherlands

Dec 2, 2021 SOBLUES Festival Le Mans, France

Dec 6, 2021 Wiener Konzerthaus Bezirk-Landstrasse Landstraßenviertel, Austria

Dec 12, 2021 Sakifo La Réunion, France

Dec 18, 2021 Théâtre du Jura Delémont, Switzerland

Dec 27, 2021 The Metropolitan Museum of Art New York, NY

Dec 28, 2021 The Metropolitan Museum of Art New York, NY

Jan 11, 2022 Chateau Rouge Annemasse, France

Jan 14, 2022 Espace Malraux Chambéry, France

Jan 15, 2022 Theatre Archipelago Perpignan, France

Jan 22, 2022 Rialto Center for the Arts at Georgia State University Atlanta, GA

Mar 8, 2022 Ancienne Belgique Brussels, Belgium

Mar 10, 2022 Carré Belle-Feuille Boulogne-Billancourt, France

Mar 11, 2022 La Faïencerie Creil, France

Mar 16, 2022 Musikverein Wien Vienna, Austria

Mar 17, 2022 Festspielhaus St. Pölten Saint Pölten, Austria

Mar 19, 2022 Theater of Chelles Chelles, France

Mar 24, 2022 Theatre of the Vesinet Le Vésinet, France

Mar 25, 2022 Arsenal Metz, France

Apr 3, 2022 Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts Scottsdale, AZ

Apr 23, 2022 Cal Performances Berkeley, CA

Apr 29, 2022 Hopkins Center for the Arts Hanover, NH

Apr 30, 2022 The Music Hall Portsmouth, NH

May 12, 2022 Bass Concert Hall Austin, TX

May 26, 2022 Africa Festival Würzburg, Germany

Jun 4, 2022 Theatre Femina Bordeaux, France

Jun 9, 2022 Dresden Music Festival Dresden, Germany

Jun 10, 2022 Abbaye de Saint-Riquier - Baie de Somme Saint-Riquier, France

Jun 11, 2022 Théâtre du Châtelet Paris, France