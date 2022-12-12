Angelo Badalamenti, David Lynch collaborator & ‘Twin Peaks’ composer, dead at 85

Angelo Badalamenti, the composer best known for his work with David Lynch, died on Sunday at his home in Lincoln Park, NJ. He was 85. The Hollywood Reporter confirmed the news with his family; earlier today, David Lynch simply said "Today, no music" on his daily weather report.

Badalamenti first worked with Lynch when he was brought in to be Isabella Rossellini's voice coach, as Lynch wanted her to sing a version of This Mortal Coil's cover of Tim Buckley's "Song to the Siren." When they were unable to secure rights, Badalamenti and Lynch wrote the song "Mysteries of Love," which ended up being sung by Julee Cruise, and Badalamenti did the score for the film as well. This led to their work on Twin Peaks, including its iconic theme song, "Falling," which was also sung by Cruise (she released two albums written and produced by Badalamenti and Lynch).

Badalamenti also worked on the scores for Lynch's Wild at Heart, Lost Highway, The Straight Story and Mulholland Drive, and other scores including Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors, The City of Lost Children, A Very Long Engagement, and the remake of The Wicker Man. He also worked with Pet Shop Boys, Marianne Faithfull and more.

Rest in peace, Angelo.

Julee Cruise died earlier this year.