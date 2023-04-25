Angelo De Augustine announces new LP ‘Toil and Trouble,’ shares “Another Universe”

Singer-songwriter Angelo De Augustine announced a new album, Toil and Trouble, due out via Asthmatic Kitty Records on June 30. It's the follow-up to his 2021 album with frequent collaborator and labelmate Sufjan Stevens, A Beginner's Mind, and he spent three years working on it, performing on 27 different instruments during that span. "This album came from thinking about the madness of the world right now and how overwhelming that can be," Angelo says. "I used a sort of counter-world as a guide to try to gain some understanding of what’s actually going on here – I had to take myself out of reality in order to try to understand reality."

The first single is "Another Universe," a delicate indie folk rack accompanied by a claymation video written and directed by De Augustine and fabricated and animated by Owen Summers. "I grew tired of reality and so I decided to make a world of my own," Angeo says. "It is a safe world. The kind of place in which only good things happen." Watch the video below.

Angelo De Augustine - Toil and Trouble loading...

ANGELO DE AUGUSTINE - TOIL AND TROUBLE TRACKLIST

1. Home Town

2. The Ballad Of Betty and Barney Hill

3. Memory Palace

4. Healing Waters

5. The Painter

6. I Don't Want To Live, I Don't Want To Die

7. Another Universe

8. Song Of The Siren

9. Blood Red Thorn

10. Naked Blade

11. D.W.O.M.M.

12. Toil and Trouble