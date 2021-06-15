Angels & Airwaves announce first album in 7 years (BV-exclusive vinyl pre-order & new song)

Pre-order our BrooklynVegan-exclusive aqua/black/green splatter vinyl variant of Angels & Airwaves' first album in seven years.

blink-182 co-founder Tom DeLonge has been finding time in between all his UFO research to return to music, and now he's set to release the first Angels & Airwaves album in seven years, LIFEFORMS, on September 24 via Rise Records. We've teamed up with the band on a BrooklynVegan-exclusive "aqua and black cornetto with green splatter" vinyl variant, limited to just 300 copies. Pre-order yours before they're gone. It looks like this:

Tom made this album with David Kennedy (also of Tom’s much-loved early 2000s side project Box Car Racer), drummer Ilan Rubin (Nine Inch Nails, Paramore), and bassist Matt Rubano (ex-Taking Back Sunday), and it features the band's recent post-hardcore-inspired single "Euphoria" as well as the just-released "Restless Souls." Tom has written letters to god before, but "Restless Souls" is a letter from god.

"’Restless Souls’ in many ways is a honest letter from God to humanity - because life seems to always be looking for ways to inspire, clarify and teach us when things become more difficult," Tom said in a press release. "This album for me is a journey through different relationships, different points of view, and how we each have our own life path."

"Restless Souls" isn't as heavy as "Euphoria," but it's got that punchy, driving vibe that AVA hits like "The Adventure" and "Everything's Magic" had. Check it out for yourself below.

Angels & Airwaves recently announced NYC and LA shows, and along with the album announcement, they've revealed that those shows are part of a full tour. The tour also includes another NYC-area show at NJ's Starland Ballroom on October 17 (tickets), six days before the NYC show at Hammerstein on 10/23 (tickets). All newly-announced shows go on sale Friday (6/18) at 10 AM local time. All dates are listed below.

In news that will not surprise anyone, the album and tour announcements were -- to quote the press release -- "first made from space, when the band partnered with Sent Into Space to launch a renewable hydrogen capsule which played an out of this world premiere of the entire album along with displaying the tour and album information."

Watch the galactic announcement video and stream the two singles below. Pre-order our exclusive splatter vinyl variant here.

Angels & Airwaves -- 2021/2022 Tour Dates

7/31/21 Chicago IL Lollapalooza

9/29/21 Riverside CA Riverside Municipal Auditorium

9/30/21 San Francisco CA Warfield

10/2/21 Portland OR Edgefield Concerts on the Lawn

10/3/21 Seattle WA Showbox SODO

10/5/21 Salt Lake City UT Union

10/6/21 Denver CO Fillmore

10/8/21 Minneapolis MN Skyway

10/10/21 Detroit MI Fillmore

10/12/21 Newport KY Ovation

10/13/21 Nashville TN Marathon Music Works

10/15/21 Oxon Hill (DC) MD MGM National Harbor

10/16/21 Columbus OH Express Live

10/17/21 Sayreville NJ Starland Ballroom

10/19/21 Phi PA Franklin Music Hall

10/20/21 Boston MA House Of Blues

10/22/21 Pittsburgh PA Stage AE

10/23/21 New York NY Hammerstein

10/24/21 Norfolk VA NorVA

10/26/21 St. Petersburgh FL Janus Live

10/27/21 Orlando FL Hard Rock Live

10/28/21 Atlanta GA Tabernacle

10/30/21 Dallas TX South Side

10/31/21 Austin TX ACL Live

11/1/21 Houston TX House Of Blues

11/3/21 Phoenix AZ Van Buren

11/5/21 Los Angeles CA The Palladium

11/7/21 San Diego CA Soma

3/10/21 Leeds UK 02 Academy

3/11/22 Birmingham UK 02 Academy

3/12/22 Manchester UK Academy

3/13/22 Glasgow UK 02 Academy

3/15/22 Nottingham UK Rock City

3/16/22 Bristol UK 02 Academy

3/17/22 London UK 02 Kentish Town Forum

3/20/22 Paris FR Le Trianon

3/22/22 Munich GER Tonhalle

3/23/22 Berlin GER Huxleys

3/25/22 Koln GER E Werk

3/27/22 Hanover GER Capitol

In other news, Tom will make his directorial debut with the upcoming Monsters of California, which he's also contributing music to.

blink-182's Take Off Your Pants and Jacket also turned 20 this past weekend, and we looked back on it for the anniversary.

