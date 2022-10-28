Angels & Airwaves reissue 6 albums (get them all on exclusive, limited vinyl)

Tom DeLonge is excitingly back in blink-182 for his first album with them in 12 years and first tour in nearly a decade, and though it's been a while since he's made music with blink, he's been very prolific with Angels & Airwaves. After releasing two albums on Geffen in the 2000s, Tom launched his own label To The Stars and put out three albums and three EPs during the 2010s, before eventually signing to Rise for last year's Lifeforms. Now Rise is reissuing all six self-released 2010s projects, and we've teamed with them on exclusive vinyl variants of each one: 2010's Love, Pt. 1 on white vinyl, 2011's Love: Part Two on orange crush vinyl, 2012's Stomping the Phantom Brake Pedal on black ice vinyl, 2014's The Dream Walker on baby blue vinyl, 2015's ...Of Nightmares on neon green vinyl, and 2016's Chasing Shadows on on gold vinyl. Each one is limited to 500 copies. These reissues mark the Love albums' first time on vinyl in ten years. Pre-order yours while they last, and we've also got Lifeforms in stock on splatter vinyl too.