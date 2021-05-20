Angels & Airwaves release new song, playing NYC & LA after Lollapalooza

Tom DeLonge's Angels & Airwaves -- whose current lineup includes longtime guitarist (and Tom's onetime Box Car Racer bandmate) David Kennedy, drummer Ilan Rubin (Nine Inch Nails), and bassist Matt Rubano (ex-Taking Back Sunday) -- have released a new song, "Euphoria." Tom recently said that the band's next single would be "very Box Car Racer," and "Euphoria" is... still pretty much an Angels & Airwaves song, but it definitely has more of that BCR grit than most of this band's more recent material.

"In a music world that seems to be absent guitars, angst, and emotional authenticity, I felt it was important to lead with a song that mirrors the post-hardcore days of my youth," Tom said in a press release, "where the power of the music creates that feeling we once had as teenagers, where we wanted to break something and change the poisonous environment within our broken homes. These emotions create us. This song shows the seductive nature of an intense love built with that baggage from our youth, from being born into an imperfect household." You can listen and watch the video below.

AVA are also playing Lollapalooza this summer, followed by shows at NYC's Hammerstein Ballroom on October 23 and LA's Hollywood Palladium on November 5. Tickets are on presale now, and the general on-sale starts Friday (5/21) at noon local.

