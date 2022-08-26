Ani DiFranco announces fall tour, releasing first children’s book

Folk icon Ani DiFranco has written her first children's book, The Knowing, due out March 7, 2023 via Penguin Kids. It was illustrated by Julia Mathew, and according to the press release, it "encapsulates ideas that DiFranco feels strongly about sharing with her own children and all children: the authority to respect the world around you with love and compassion, and the strength of individual power and collective responsibility."

"I always relish a new challenge and creative adventure in life," Ani says. "Making a book for young readers was one such. I’m hoping that young people will connect with the message I am sending out in this book - that underneath all the labels and social and cultural signifiers, we are spirit, we are love incarnate, we are one."

Ani is also going on tour in North America this fall, with dates in September, October and November. The first few are with Diane Patterson, and the November shows are with The Righteous Babes Revue, which features Gracie and Rachel, Jocelyn Mackenzie, and Pieta Brown, though some dates are without Pieta. Check out the full schedule with more details below.

The tour hits NJ on November 13 at Asbury Lanes and NYC on November 14 at Webster Hall, and tickets go on sale Friday, September 2 at 10 AM, with various presales starting Wednesday, August 31 at 10 AM. Those are both with The Righteous Babes Revue (Pieta Brown included).

ANI DIFRANCO: 2022 TOUR

9/30 –North Little Rock, AR - The Center for Humanities and Arts+

10/1 – Memphis, TN – Minglewood Hall+

10/2 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre+

10/4 – Charleston, SC – Charleston Music Hall

10/5 – Knoxville, TN – Bijou Theatre

10/7 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

10/8 – Lawrence, KS – Liberty Hall

10/9 – Wichita, KS – The Wave

10/10 – Des Moines, IA – Wooly’s

10/12 – Eau Claire, WI – Pablo Center

10/13 – Kalamazoo, MI – State Theatre

10/14 – Louisville, KY – Headliners Music Hall

10/15 – Cincinnati, OH – Madison Theatre

11/4 – Chicago, IL – Vic Theatre*

11/5 – Madison, WI – Capitol Theater*

11/7 – Toronto, ON – Danford Music Hall**

11/8 – Ithaca, NY – State Theatre*

11/9 – Boston, MA – Royale*

11/11 – Troy, NY – Troy Savings Bank Music Hall*

11/12 – Portsmouth, NH – Flying Monkey Performance Center*

11/13 – Asbury Park, NJ – Asbury Lanes*

11/14 – New York, NY – Webster Hall*

11/17 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer**

11/18 – Durham, NC – Carolina Theatre**

11/19 – Charlotte, NC – The Underground**

11/20 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club**

+ w/ Diane Patterson

* w/ The Righteous Babes Revue: Gracie and Rachel, Pieta Brown, Jocelyn Mackenzie

** w/ The Righteous Babes Revue: Gracie and Rachel, Jocelyn Mackenzie