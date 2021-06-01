Anika announces new album ‘Change,’ shares title track

Anika will release new album Change on July 23 via Sacred Bones and Invada. While she has released records as part of Exploded View and with Shackleton, this is Anika's first solo album since her great self-titled 2010 debut where she was backed by Beak>. For Change, she worked with Exploded View’s Martin Thulin, who co-produced the album and contributed drums and bass. “This album had been planned for a little while and the circumstances of its inception were quite different to what had been expected,” says Anika. “This colored the album quite significantly. The lyrics were all written there on the spot. It’s a vomit of emotions, anxieties, empowerment, and of thoughts like—How can this go on? How can we go on?”

Change includes recent single "Finger Pies" and the new single is the album's dreamy title track, that's a little different from Anika's usual icy M.O. "There’s a lot of stuff I want to change,” says Anika. “Some things I sat down and decided last year, I had to change about myself and my life. Sometimes it feels helpless because the things we want to change are so huge and out of our control. Starting with yourself is always a good place. I think we can change." Watch the video below.

Anika also has a few European tour dates set for September. Those are listed, along with album art and tracklist, below.

Change tracklist

1. Finger Pies

2. Critical

3. Change

4. Naysayer

5. Sand Witches

6. Never Coming Back

7. Rights

8. Freedom

9. Wait For Something

Anika European Tour Dates:

Sept. 10 - Offenbach, DE @ Hafen2

Sept. 12 - Dunkerque, FR @ Les 4 Ecluses

Sept. 23 - Nancy, FR @ L’Autre Canal

Sept. 24 - Rouen, FR @ Le 106 Club