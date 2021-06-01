Anika Pyle joining us on The BV Show this week for a live acoustic set & chat!

The BrooklynVegan Show on Vans Channel 66 returns this Thursday (6/3) at 11 AM ET and we're thrilled to reveal that our guest for this episode will be Anika Pyle. Having previously released music with her bands Chumped, Katie Ellen, and Sheena Anika & Augusta, Anika released her debut solo album Wild River earlier this year. It's a powerful album inspired by grief and it finds her blending folky singer/songwriter stuff, spoken word, electronic music, and more. We interviewed Anika about the album earlier this year.

We'll be chatting with Anika on the show about the many stages of her career, the ever-changing DIY scene that she's been part of for nearly a decade, her various collaborations (like her recent contributions to the new Bruce Lee Band EP and Jeff Rosenstock's SKA DREAM), and much more. And Anika will be performing a few acoustic songs live on the show!

As always, the show can only be watched live from 11 AM to 1 PM ET on Vans.com/Channel66, so tune in Thursday (6/3) or miss it forever!

Our next show after this is June 17. Stay tuned for more info on that one.