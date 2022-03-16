Anika touring after Oblivion Access fest

Anika will be performing at Austin's Oblivion Access Festival in May and will be touring immediately afterwards. Dates include San Diego, Los Angeles, Portland, Seattle, Vancouver, Chicago, Toronto, Montreal, NYC, Philly, DC, Nashville and more. All dates are listed below.

The NYC show happens at Knockdown Center on May 28. The show has not been listed on Knockdown Center's site yet, and that's a huge space. Maybe there is more to be announced? Stay tuned.

Anika released Change, her first solo album in 10 years, last summer via Sacred Bones / Invada. Listen to that below.

Anika- 2022 Tour Dates

Sat. May 14 - Austin, TX @ Oblivion Access Festival

Sun. May 15 - San Diego, CA @ Casbah

Mon. May 16 - Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

Tue. May 17 - San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop

Wed. May 18 - Arcata, CA @ Miniplex

Thu. May 19 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

Fri. May 20 - Seattle, WA @ Vera Project

Sat. May 21 - Vancouver, BC @ The Fox Cabaret

Mon. May 23 - Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

Wed. May 25 - Toronto, ON @ The Garrison

Thu. May 26 - Montreal, QC @ Fairmount Theatre

Sat. May 28 - New York, NY @ Knockdown Center

Sun. May 29 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

Mon. May 30 - Washington, DC @ Union Stage

Tue. May 31 - Knoxville, TN @ Pilot Light

Wed. June 1 - Nashville, TN @ Third Man Records

Thu. June 2 - Memphis, TN @ Crosstown Arts

Fri. June 3 - Dallas, TX @ Club Dada