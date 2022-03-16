Anika touring after Oblivion Access fest
Anika will be performing at Austin's Oblivion Access Festival in May and will be touring immediately afterwards. Dates include San Diego, Los Angeles, Portland, Seattle, Vancouver, Chicago, Toronto, Montreal, NYC, Philly, DC, Nashville and more. All dates are listed below.
The NYC show happens at Knockdown Center on May 28. The show has not been listed on Knockdown Center's site yet, and that's a huge space. Maybe there is more to be announced? Stay tuned.
Anika released Change, her first solo album in 10 years, last summer via Sacred Bones / Invada. Listen to that below.
Anika- 2022 Tour Dates
Sat. May 14 - Austin, TX @ Oblivion Access Festival
Sun. May 15 - San Diego, CA @ Casbah
Mon. May 16 - Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room
Tue. May 17 - San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop
Wed. May 18 - Arcata, CA @ Miniplex
Thu. May 19 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
Fri. May 20 - Seattle, WA @ Vera Project
Sat. May 21 - Vancouver, BC @ The Fox Cabaret
Mon. May 23 - Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle
Wed. May 25 - Toronto, ON @ The Garrison
Thu. May 26 - Montreal, QC @ Fairmount Theatre
Sat. May 28 - New York, NY @ Knockdown Center
Sun. May 29 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s
Mon. May 30 - Washington, DC @ Union Stage
Tue. May 31 - Knoxville, TN @ Pilot Light
Wed. June 1 - Nashville, TN @ Third Man Records
Thu. June 2 - Memphis, TN @ Crosstown Arts
Fri. June 3 - Dallas, TX @ Club Dada