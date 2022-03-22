Anika, Uniform, Black Marble & more playing Sacred Bones 15th Anniversary at Knockdown Center

NYC indie label Sacred Bones turns 15 this year, and they'll celebrate with a special anniversary show at Knockdown Center on May 28, featuring acts from throughout the label's history across multiple stages. The SBRXV lineup includes Anika, Black Marble, LD Deutsch, The Men, SPELLLING, SQÜRL (Carter Logan and Jim Jarmusch) and Uniform, with more acts still to be announced.

Tickets for SBRXV: Fifteen Years of Sacred Bones Records are on sale now. Check out the poster below.

Anika's appearance is part of her North American tour supporting last year's Change.

This weekend at Knockdown Center, DFA Records is celebrating its 20th anniversary.