Animal Collective announce first album in 6 years & 2022 tour, share “Prester John”
Animal Collective have announced their first new album in six years, Time Skiffs, which follows 2016's Painting With and arrives February 4 via Domino (pre-order on limited translucent ruby double vinyl). Avey Tare, Deakin, Geologist, and Panda Bear made the album in 2020, and first single "Prester John" was created by combining two songs, one written by Avey Tare and one written by Panda Bear. It's a psych-pop song with some lovely harmonies that finds Animal Collective sounding a little more chilled-out than usual, and it's a nice first taste. Listen and watch the Jason Lester-directed video below.
AnCo have also announced a 2022 tour, including NYC-area shows on March 12 at Brooklyn Steel and March 16 at Starland Ballroom. Tickets for those shows go on sale Friday (10/22). All dates are listed below.
Avey Tare and Panda Bear each last released solo albums in 2019. Last week, Avey Tare remixed Spirit of the Beehive.
Pre-order Time Skiffs on limited transulcent ruby double vinyl, and find other AnCo records, including Feels, Strawberry Jam, and Sung Tongs, in the BV store.
Tracklist
1. Dragon Slayer
2. Car Keys
3. Prester John
4. Strung with Everything
5. Walker
6. Cherokee
7. Passer-by
8. We Go Back
9. Royal and Desire
Animal Collective -- 2022 Tour Dates
03-08 Richmond, VA - The National
03-09 Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer
03-11 North Adams, MA - Mass MOCA - Hunter Center
03-12 Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel
03-13 Washington, DC - 9:30 Club
03-15 Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club
03-16 Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom
03-18 Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Smalls Theatre
03-19 Detroit, MI - Majestic Theatre
03-20 Chicago, IL - Vic Theatre
03-21 Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue
03-23 Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall
03-24 Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works
03/24-03/27 Knoxville, TN - Big Ears Festival
03-26 Atlanta, GA - The Eastern