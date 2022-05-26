Animal Collective cancel May & June shows after Avey Tare & Deakin get Covid

Animal Collective were scheduled to be wrapping up a run of US dates with Spirit of the Beehive in late May and early June, but they've cancelled the remainder of their shows this month and next after Avey Tare and Deakin contracted Covid. "Hey everyone," they write. "It happened. Covid hit us and hit us hard. It sucks."

"Both Dave [Avey Tare] and Josh [Deakin] (each vaccinated and boosted) got very sick and are unable to play shows right now," they go on. "Continuing to tour at this moment would be harmful to their health and could contribute to longer term difficulties. We will have to cancel the remaining dates of our May-June tour. Know that this is not a decision we make lightly; we were looking forward to playing for you in all of these cities, and we are working on making it up to you as soon as possible. We will still see you in August. We were also looking forward to sharing a stage with Spirit of the Beehive - now is the time to support SOTB if you can; buy records and merch, as our loss now becomes theirs as well. Wear your masks, take care of each other, and we'll see you as soon as we can."

Get better soon, Avey Tare and Deakin!

Animal Collective's summer tour with Tomato Flower begins on August 13 in Vancouver, BC and includes an NYC show at SummerStage in Central Park on August 30. See all dates below.

Pick up Animal Collective's great new album, Time Skiffs, on vinyl, along with some of their classics, in the BV store.

ANIMAL COLLECTIVE: 2022 TOUR

08-13 Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre *

08-14 Seattle, WA - Day In Day Out Fest

08-16 Edmonton, AB - Union Hall *

08-17 Calgary, AB - The Palace *

08-19 Bozeman, MT - The ELM *

08-20 Missoula, MT - The Wilma *

08-23 Omaha, NE - Slowdown *

08-24 Des Moines, IA - Wooly’s *

08-26 Bridgeview, IL - Sacred Rose Festival

08-27 Indianapolis, IN - HiFi Annex *

08-29 Portland, ME - State Theatre *

08-30 New York, NY - SummerStage in Central Park *

08-31 New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall *

09-02 Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall *

09-04 Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre *

07-09 Madrid, ES - Mad Cool Fest

11-02 Limerick, IE - Dolan's

11-03 Dublin, IE - National Concert Hall

11-06 Bristol, UK - SWX

11-07 Manchester, UK - Albert Hall

11-09 Glasgow, UK - Saint Luke's

11-12 Tourcoing, FR - Le Grand Mix

11-15 Hamburg, DE - Übel & Gefährlich

11-16 Berlin, DE - Kesselhaus

11-17 Prague, CZ - MeetFactory

11-19 Vienna, AT - Arena

11-20 Munich, DE - Freiheiz

11-21 Fribourg, CH - Fri-Son

11-23 Luxembourg, LU - Atelier

11-24 Paris, FR - Trabendo

11-27 Cologne, DE - Luxor

* - w/ Tomato Flower