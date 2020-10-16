Animal Collective celebrating ‘ODDSAC’ 10th Anniversary with Halloween livestream party

Animal Collective's visual album ODDSAC turned 10 this year, and to celebrate the band will host a streaming party on Halloween night at 9 PM Eastern. In addition to a screening of the film, there will be a "welcome set" by Geologist, DJ sets from Avey Tare, Deakin, and Panda Bear, plus cast and crew interviews, and a Q&A with director Danny Perez.

Tickets are on sale now and if you can't tune in live, you'll have access to the whole event for 48 hours from the time you first start watching. Check out the poster, and a few clips/songs from ODDSAC, below.

Animal Collective released the Bridge to Quiet EP back in July.