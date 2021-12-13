Animal Collective pay tribute to Scott Walker on new single (watch the video)

Animal Collective have shared another song off their upcoming album Time Skiffs (pre-order on translucent ruby double vinyl). “Mostly ‘Walker’ is a tribute to Scott Walker who passed away around the time I began writing the song,” Panda Bear (Noah Lennox) told Apple Music's Zane Lowe. “Scott’s music has meant a lot to me and he’ll always be a big inspiration. But there’s also a kind of exhaustion and resignation to the singer of ‘Walker’ that belies a darker layer.”

"Walker" comes with a typically trippy video made by Abby and Dave Portner that animates Time Skiffs' album art. "It was so much fun to collaborate with Dave on this video, there were so many drawings and phone calls back and forth about how to make the record cover come to life and so much experimenting with movements of the band and acrobats to figure out how to get the flow right," says Abby. "I have never been on a set with so much excitement and clapping after takes when it all fell into place. It was such a warm, hard working crew of people helping us figure out how to make it all happen and is one of my favorite directing experiences ever." Watch the video for the xylophone heavy song below.

Time Skiffs is out February 4 via Domino.

