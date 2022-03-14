Animal Collective played Brooklyn Steel with L’Rain (pics, setlist)

Coming off their most satisfying album in some time, Time Skiffs, Animal Collective brought their tour to NYC on Saturday for a show at Brooklyn Steel. This is a pretty low-key tour for AnCo, with no costumes or stage props, and their projections were pretty minimal as well.

They played four songs from Time Skiffs, but the bulk of the set was dedicated to five new songs that haven't been released yet. They also played Strawberry Jam's "Chores" and "For Reverend Green," Centipede Hz's "Applesauce," and Merriweather Post Pavilion's "In the Flowers." Check out the setlist below.

L'Rain, who released the wonderful Fatigue last year and has cited Animal Collective as a formative influence, opened the show. You can catch her again opening for Moses Sumney at BAM's Spring Series on March 20 (sold out). She also plays Outline: Spring at Knockdown Center on May 1 with Rostam, Arooj Aftab and more (tickets), and she'll be on tour with Sharon Van Etten later this year.

Photos of the whole night by P Squared are in this post.

SETLIST: Animal Collective @ Brooklyn Steel 3/12/2022

Strung With Everything

Car Keys

Broke Zodiac

Genie's Open

In the Flowers

Soul Capturer

No More Runnin

Defeat (A Not Suite)

Gem and I

Cherokee

Passer-By

Chores

Applesauce

Encore:

Stride Rite

For Reverend Green