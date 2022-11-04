Animal Collective scoring new A24 film ‘The Inspection,’ share “Crucible”
Animal Collective have released the first glimpse of their score for A24 film The Inspection, which features a collaboration with Indigo De Souza as its final track. Today's single, titled "Crucible," foregrounds the band's classic staggered harmonies over organ chords and flickering piano accents. Avey Tare says, “I wanted us to conjure the feeling of being strong but also showing vulnerability. The desire to ask a community or a loved one to have your back and support you and the expectation that it will happen.” Listen to "Crucible" below.
The Inspection is based on the true story of writer and director Elegance Bratton. As a young, Black, gay man, main character Ellis French joins the Marines after being ostracized by his family. The Inspection explores his experience in boot camp. On Animal Collective's scoring prowess, Bratton says:
We were very inspired by the music of our composers Animal Collective. We wanted to create the right rhythms to blur the line between what French thinks is real and what is really happening. So those fantasy sequences could serve as the evolution of French’s inner life. In essence, we wanted to create a sense of the stir craziness of the monotony of boot camp, juxtaposed with the massive transformation Ellis French undergoes. Animal Collective provides the perfect backdrop to shrink and expand the time according to the emotion.
The Inspection premieres in LA and NYC on November 18, and is set for wide release on December 2. Check out a trailer and score track list below.
Animal Collective - The Inspection Tracklist
1. Shelter to Inez
2. Birth Certificate
3. Bus Ride
4. Laws Beat
5. Seeing Rosales
6. Buzz Cuts
7. Reveille
8. Caterpillars
9. Phase 1
10. Shower Fantasy (Movie Edit)
11. Shower Fantasy (Original Mix)
12. Shower Anger
13. Thanksgiving
14. Stress Position
15. Drills
16. Phase 2
17. Drowning Man
18. Flashlights
19. Human Target
20. Cover Up
21. Phone Call
22. Phase 3
23. War Paint
24. Crucible
25. Fight Pit
26. Disappear French
27. Oohrah
28. Sixteen With Nobody
29. Reflection
30. Wish I Knew You (featuring Indigo De Souza)