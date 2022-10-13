Animal Collective share cover of Silver Jews’ “Trains Across the Sea”

Animal Collective did a new live session for SiriusXMU, during which they covered the 1994 classic "Trains Across the Sea" by the late David Berman's band Silver Jews. They mixed it together their own "Genie's Open," a live staple that's never been properly released, and they drastically reinvented the song, giving it the Animal Collective twist. Check it out below.

Earlier this week, Animal Collective cancelled their Europe/UK tour, saying, "We were looking at an economic reality that simply does not work."