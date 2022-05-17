Animal Collective share Dennis Bovell remix, expand tour, including Central Park
Animal Collective have shared a remix of Time Skiffs highlight "Cherokee" by dub and reggae great Dennis Bovell, who takes the song into outer space (or the depths of the ocean). You can listen to that and the original version below.
The band have also announced new North American dates with Tomato Flower, which happen in August and September and include stops in Vancouver, Toronto, and Montreal, as well as a ticketed show at SummerStage in Central Park on August 30. Tickets for newly announced dates go on sale Friday, May 20 at 10 AM local time. All dates are listed below.
ANIMAL COLLECTIVE - 2022 TOUR DATES
05-17 Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre ^
05-19 San Diego, CA - Humphreys Concerts By the Bay ^
05-20 Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre ^
5-21 San Francisco, CA - The Warfield Theatre ^
5-23 Portland, OR - McMenamins Crystal Ballroom ^
05-24 Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory ^
05-26 Bellevue CO - Mishawaka Amphitheatre ^
05-27 Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre ^
05-28 Kansas City, MO - The Truman ^
05-30 Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall ^
05-31 Austin, TX - Emo’s ^
06-01 Dallas, TX - Granada Theater ^
06-03 St. Louis, MO - The Pageant ^
06-04 Madison, WI - Majestic Theatre ^
08-13 Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre *
08-14 Seattle, WA - Day In Day Out Fest
08-16 Edmonton, AB - Union Hall *
08-17 Calgary, AB - The Palace *
08-19 Bozeman, MT - The ELM *
08-20 Missoula, MT - The Wilma *
08-23 Omaha, NE - Slowdown *
08-24 Des Moines, IA - Wooly’s *
08-26 Bridgeview, IL - Sacred Rose Festival
08-27 Indianapolis, IN - HiFi Annex *
08-29 Portland, ME - State Theatre *
08-30 New York, NY - SummerStage in Central Park *
08-31 New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall *
09-02 Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall *
09-04 Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre *
07-09 Madrid, ES - Mad Cool Fest
11-02 Limerick, IE - Dolan's
11-03 Dublin, IE - National Concert Hall
11-06 Bristol, UK - SWX
11-07 Manchester, UK - Albert Hall
11-09 Glasgow, UK - Saint Luke's
11-12 Tourcoing, FR - Le Grand Mix
11-15 Hamburg, DE - Übel & Gefährlich
11-16 Berlin, DE - Kesselhaus
11-17 Prague, CZ - MeetFactory
11-19 Vienna, AT - Arena
11-20 Munich, DE - Freiheiz
11-21 Fribourg, CH - Fri-Son
11-23 Luxembourg, LU - Atelier
11-24 Paris, FR - Trabendo
11-27 Cologne, DE - Luxor
^ w/ Spirit of the Beehive
* w/ Tomato Flower
Check out pics from AnCo's recent show at Brooklyn Steel: