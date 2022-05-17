Animal Collective share Dennis Bovell remix, expand tour, including Central Park

Animal Collective have shared a remix of Time Skiffs highlight "Cherokee" by dub and reggae great Dennis Bovell, who takes the song into outer space (or the depths of the ocean). You can listen to that and the original version below.

The band have also announced new North American dates with Tomato Flower, which happen in August and September and include stops in Vancouver, Toronto, and Montreal, as well as a ticketed show at SummerStage in Central Park on August 30. Tickets for newly announced dates go on sale Friday, May 20 at 10 AM local time. All dates are listed below.

ANIMAL COLLECTIVE - 2022 TOUR DATES

05-17 Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre ^

05-19 San Diego, CA - Humphreys Concerts By the Bay ^

05-20 Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre ^

5-21 San Francisco, CA - The Warfield Theatre ^

5-23 Portland, OR - McMenamins Crystal Ballroom ^

05-24 Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory ^

05-26 Bellevue CO - Mishawaka Amphitheatre ^

05-27 Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre ^

05-28 Kansas City, MO - The Truman ^

05-30 Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall ^

05-31 Austin, TX - Emo’s ^

06-01 Dallas, TX - Granada Theater ^

06-03 St. Louis, MO - The Pageant ^

06-04 Madison, WI - Majestic Theatre ^

08-13 Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre *

08-14 Seattle, WA - Day In Day Out Fest

08-16 Edmonton, AB - Union Hall *

08-17 Calgary, AB - The Palace *

08-19 Bozeman, MT - The ELM *

08-20 Missoula, MT - The Wilma *

08-23 Omaha, NE - Slowdown *

08-24 Des Moines, IA - Wooly’s *

08-26 Bridgeview, IL - Sacred Rose Festival

08-27 Indianapolis, IN - HiFi Annex *

08-29 Portland, ME - State Theatre *

08-30 New York, NY - SummerStage in Central Park *

08-31 New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall *

09-02 Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall *

09-04 Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre *

07-09 Madrid, ES - Mad Cool Fest

11-02 Limerick, IE - Dolan's

11-03 Dublin, IE - National Concert Hall

11-06 Bristol, UK - SWX

11-07 Manchester, UK - Albert Hall

11-09 Glasgow, UK - Saint Luke's

11-12 Tourcoing, FR - Le Grand Mix

11-15 Hamburg, DE - Übel & Gefährlich

11-16 Berlin, DE - Kesselhaus

11-17 Prague, CZ - MeetFactory

11-19 Vienna, AT - Arena

11-20 Munich, DE - Freiheiz

11-21 Fribourg, CH - Fri-Son

11-23 Luxembourg, LU - Atelier

11-24 Paris, FR - Trabendo

11-27 Cologne, DE - Luxor

^ w/ Spirit of the Beehive

* w/ Tomato Flower

Check out pics from AnCo's recent show at Brooklyn Steel: