Animal Collective’s Avey Tare remixes Spirit of the Beehive’s “IT MIGHT TAKE SOME TIME”
You could definitely hear some Animal Collective influence on the great new Spirit of the Beehive album Entertainment, Death, so it feels like a very cool full-circle moment now that AnCo's Avey Tare has remixed "IT MIGHT TAKE SOME TIME" from the album.
"Animal Collective has been my favorite group since I was 19 and to have Avey Tare remix a SPIRIT song is a bizarre and unique honor," Spirit of the Beehive's Zack Schwartz says. Avey's remix really makes "IT MIGHT TAKE SOME TIME" sound like an Animal Collective song, and it's a genuinely cool rework. Listen and compare it to the original below.