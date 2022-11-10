Anita Baker announces first major tour since 1995

R&B balladeer Anita Baker will celebrate the 40th anniversary of her 1983 debut album, The Songstress, on tour in 2023. This marks her first major tour since 1995. "Looking forward to some crazy, lovely hang time with my fans, on tour in 2023," Anita said in a statement. "Gonna bring some new music & some special guests, too."

The 15-date tour includes shows in Atlanta, New Orleans, the NYC-area, Baltimore, Chicago, Detroit, Memphis, Houston, Dallas, Los Angeles, Oakland and more. All dates are listed below.

There are two NYC-area shows: Newark's Prudential Center on May 10 and Long Island's UBS Arena on May 12. Tickets for all dates go on sale November 17 at 10 AM local time.

Anita Baker - The Songstress 2023 Tour

Sat Feb 11 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live

Tue Feb 14 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

Fri Feb 17 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center

Wed May 10 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

Fri May 12 - Belmont Park, NY - UBS Arena

Sun May 14 - Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena

Fri Jun 30 - Chicago, IL - United Center

Sun Jul 02 - Detroit, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

Sat Nov 18 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Coliseum Complex

Wed Nov 22 - Memphis, TN - FedEx Forum

Fri Nov 24 - Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

Fri Dec 15 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

Sun Dec 17 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

Fri Dec 22 - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena

Sat Dec 23 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena