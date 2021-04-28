Anita Lane (The Birthday Party, The Bad Seeds), RIP

Anita Lane, who was a collaborator of both The Birthday Party and The Bad Seeds and co-wrote songs with Nick Cave for each group, has passed away, Louder Than War reports.

Anita co-wrote such Birthday Party songs as "A Dead Song," "Dead Joe," and "Kiss Me Black," as well as Bad Seeds songs "From Her to Eternity" and "Stranger Than Kindness." She also sometimes sang for the Bad Seeds, including on their cover of Bob Dylan's "Death Is Not The End" from 1996's Murder Ballads, and on Nick Cave, Mick Harvey, and Blixa Bargeld's score for Ghosts… of the Civil Dead.

Anita also collaborated with Die Haut, Kid Congo Powers, Einstürzende Neubauten, and others, and she was a solo artist signed to Mute who released the Dirty Sings EP in 1988 followed by two albums: 1993's Dirty Pearl and 2001's Sex O'Clock. Dirty Pearl featured tracks previously recorded with The Birthday Party, The Bad Seeds, Einstürzende Neubauten and Die Haut, and it included contributions from members of those bands.

Rest in peace, Anita.

Revisit some of her music and videos below...