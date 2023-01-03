Anita Pointer of The Pointer Sisters, RIP

Anita Pointer of R&B/funk/disco hitmakers The Pointer Sisters died on Saturday, December 31. The group released an official statement: “While we are deeply saddened by the loss of Anita, we are comforted in knowing she is now with her daughter, Jada and her sisters June & Bonnie and at peace. She was the one that kept all of us close and together for so long. Her love of our family will live on in each of us. Please respect our privacy during this period of grief and loss. Heaven is a more loving beautiful place with Anita there.”

The Pointer Sisters were started by June and Bonnie Pointer in 1969, and sisters Anita and Ruth were all part of the group by 1973. Anita sang lead on such hits as 1974's "Fairytale," which gave the group their first Grammy, "Yes We Can Can," "Fire," "Slow Hand," and "I'm So Excited."

Rest in peace, Anita.

Bonnie Pointer died in 2020.