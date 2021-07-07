Anjimile announces fall East Coast tour

Boston-based musician and songwriter Anjimile released their debut LP, Giver Taker, in 2020 via Father/Daughter Records, and followed it with Reunion, an orchestral reimagining of the album's songs, earlier this year. Now they've announced their first tour, happening this fall on the East Coast. Following a set at Boise's Treefort Fest, they'll stop in Portsmouth, Cambridge, Brooklyn, Philadelphia, Washington DC, Richmond, Durham, and more in October. See all dates below.

The Brooklyn show is at Baby's All Right on October 10, and tickets to that, and all dates, are on sale now.

Stream Giver Taker and Reunion below.

ANJIMILE: 2021 TOUR

09/23 - 09/26 - Boise, ID - Treefort Festival

10/05 - Holyoke, MA - Gateway City Arts

10/07 - Portland, ME - Space Gallery

10/08 - Portsmouth, NH - 3S Artspce

10/09 - Cambridge, MA - The Sinclair

10/10 - Brooklyn, NY - Baby's All Right

10/12 - Philadelphia, PA - PhilaMOCA

10/13 - Washington, DC - DC9

10/14 - Richmond, VA - Richmond Music Hall

10/15 - Durham, NC - The Pinhook