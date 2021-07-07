Anjimile announces fall East Coast tour
Boston-based musician and songwriter Anjimile released their debut LP, Giver Taker, in 2020 via Father/Daughter Records, and followed it with Reunion, an orchestral reimagining of the album's songs, earlier this year. Now they've announced their first tour, happening this fall on the East Coast. Following a set at Boise's Treefort Fest, they'll stop in Portsmouth, Cambridge, Brooklyn, Philadelphia, Washington DC, Richmond, Durham, and more in October. See all dates below.
The Brooklyn show is at Baby's All Right on October 10, and tickets to that, and all dates, are on sale now.
Stream Giver Taker and Reunion below.
ANJIMILE: 2021 TOUR
09/23 - 09/26 - Boise, ID - Treefort Festival
10/05 - Holyoke, MA - Gateway City Arts
10/07 - Portland, ME - Space Gallery
10/08 - Portsmouth, NH - 3S Artspce
10/09 - Cambridge, MA - The Sinclair
10/10 - Brooklyn, NY - Baby's All Right
10/12 - Philadelphia, PA - PhilaMOCA
10/13 - Washington, DC - DC9
10/14 - Richmond, VA - Richmond Music Hall
10/15 - Durham, NC - The Pinhook