Anjimile announces new LP ‘The King,’ shares title track

Anjimile has announced a new album, The King, due out September 8 via 4AD. It's his sophomore album, the follow-up to 2020's Giver Taker, he made it in Los Angeles with Shawn Everett; Justine Bowe, Brad Allen Williams, Sam Gendel, and Big Thief's James Krivchenia also contribute. "If Giver Taker was an album of prayers, The King is an album of curses," Anjimile says. See the cover art and tracklist below.

The first single is the intense, spiraling title track. Watch the accompanying visualizer, created by Daniela Yohannes (who also designed the album's cover art), below.

ANJIMILE - THE KING TRACKLIST

1. The King

2. Mother

3. Anybody

4. Genesis

5. Animal

6. Father

7. Harley

8. Black Hole

9. I Pray

10. The Right