Anjimile announces orchestral EP; hear “In Your Eyes (Reflection)” ft. Jay Som

Boston-based musician and songwriter Anjimile released their debut LP, Giver Taker, last year via Father/Daughter Records. Now they've announced an orchestral reimagining of the songs of that album, Reunion, due out May 7 via Father/Daughter. Musician and composer Daniel Hart, who has worked with St. Vincent and on various film scores, wrote and recorded the EP's string section. "Giver Taker is one of my favorite albums of 2020, so I was thrilled to be asked to contribute a little something to this EP," Hart says. "And when I dug into Jimi’s writing further, figuring out how best to translate it for strings, what I found was a group of songs bursting with joy and passion and good questions and heartache. Then the work was easy, because it was so much fun to do."

Jay Som, SASAMI, and Lomelda also appear on the EP as vocalists, with the first single, the gorgeous, stirring "In Your Eyes (Reflection)," featuring Jay Som. "I am very honored to be a part of Anjimile’s orchestral EP," Jay Som says. "Their album Giver Taker is so beautiful and expansive and every time I listen I feel like I’ve entered a different world. This track is one of my favs on their record, I love when artists rework their own songs with an orchestral arrangement."

"The most exciting part of this project for me was giving the participating artists free reign to fuck around with my songs and make them into something purely collaborative, something special, and something new," Anjimile says. "When Daniel sent me his arrangements, they knocked me on my ass. They’re so beautiful and so interesting, and every guest vocalist on this record creates such a beautiful new world and a distinctive sonic palette. It’s been really fun and exciting to see my tunes re-interpreted, re-imagined and reconstructed by such powerful musicians."

Hear "In Your Eyes (Reflection)," and see the Reunion tracklisting, below.

Anjimile - Reunion Tracklisting

1. In Your Eyes (Reflection) – Anjimile, Jay Som

2. Maker (Refraction) – Anjimile, SASAMI

3. 1978 (Reunion) – Anjimile, Lomelda